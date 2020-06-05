Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
[WATCH] Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused

5 June 2020 8:45 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s

Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused

Social media is talking after an interview by Piers Morgan with former New York mayor Rudi Giuliani has everyone confused and goes viral.

Watch this moment below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


