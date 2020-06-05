Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
ANC calls on South Africans to wear black on Fridays to fight racism - Pule Mabe

5 June 2020 9:25 AM
by
Tags:
ANC
Racism
Black Friday
The spokesperson says the campaign is in solidarity with all the countries that are experiencing institutionalised racism.

The African National Congress (ANC) alliance has launched an anti-racism and anti-police brutality campaign, calling on South Africans to take a stand against racism by wearing black every Friday for three weeks.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa party spokesperson Pule Mabe says black Friday is aimed at raising awareness on institutionalised racism and also bring to light the brutality by security services.

We need to make sure that people begin to take charge. This is in solidarity with not just the USA but with all of the countries throughout the globe that are experiencing the same instances.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

South Africans need to make sure that they expose incidences of racism, he says.

It will not help that we live with racists within our midst and we don't expose them. We need to expose them so that we reach a point where we say we are free from any racial derogations. We call on South Africans to wear black every Friday as part of the solidarity campaign.

Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC

He says the ANC has also called for the South African police to act with maximum care and responsibility.

Listen below to the full conversation:


