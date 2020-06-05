Teacher in hot water for threatening to put her knee on learners' necks

A Life Orientation teacher at Pinnacle College Kyalami is in hot water for reportedly threatening to re-enact the actions that lead to the death of George Floyd on her learners if they did not submit their assignments.

Floyd was brutally killed by a Minneapolis police officer when he knelt on his neck for nine minutes. The death of George Floyd sparked protests around the world.

The Sowetan reported on Friday that Sonya De Vynck told pupils during an online conference on Thursday that she would put her knee on their necks and give them a reason to protest.

Following the outrage from parents and learners, De Vynck issued an apology for her remarks.

