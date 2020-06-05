Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve
How much or how often do you educate your children about sex and sexuality?
What is age appropriate? Clinical sexologist Dr Eve says the education should start as early as possible.
What they long to know is about love, relationships and how to be safe in the world, especially in this world.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
She says it is important for parents to initiate the conversation.
Children long to hear parents being the ones to navigate that conversation. Don't anticipate or expect that your child is not being sexual whatever way or form and don't expect that your child is being sexual in what ever way or form.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
We want to assume that we as adults have got that responsibility to weave it into our sex education curricula into the conversation you are having with children. It's just there, the teachable moments are there all the time, instead of the punishing around catching them out being online with porn, you really want to weave in the conversations as early as possible.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
You want to have an open conversation, open communication so that they can come to you when they feel wobbly and they feel uncertain.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
The most important skill you need to learn as a parent is your own self-care, own self-compassion, own self-calming before you engage in any sharing with your child around sexuality.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
In her blog, Dr Eve suggests tips for talking to your children.
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
