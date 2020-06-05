If Free State didn't flatten curve province would be burning - David Mabuza

Deputy president David Mabuza visited health facilities in the Free State to assess the provinces capacity to deal with the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths

Clement Manyathela chats to EWN reporter Mia Lindeque who is following the story.

The deputy president has acknowledged that easing the lockdown regulations is a huge risk that will have dire consequences but says it is a fine balancing act between the lives and livelihoods of citizens. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Mabuza says the Free State's response to COVID19 is ''very comprehensive'' and as the country moves on, it is going to be more challenging, she reports.

Mabuza also said the province flattened the curve and if it didn't flatten the curve, the province would be burning, she adds.

Listen below to the full conversation: