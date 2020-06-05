If Free State didn't flatten curve province would be burning - David Mabuza
Deputy president David Mabuza visited health facilities in the Free State to assess the provinces capacity to deal with the novel coronavirus.
RELATED: Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths
Clement Manyathela chats to EWN reporter Mia Lindeque who is following the story.
The deputy president has acknowledged that easing the lockdown regulations is a huge risk that will have dire consequences but says it is a fine balancing act between the lives and livelihoods of citizens.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Mabuza says the Free State's response to COVID19 is ''very comprehensive'' and as the country moves on, it is going to be more challenging, she reports.
Mabuza also said the province flattened the curve and if it didn't flatten the curve, the province would be burning, she adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
'Making smokers go cold turkey is cruel, your immune system can be affected'
Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says the courts will hear its application on ban of tobacco soon.Read More
Prof Thuli Madonsela pens an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
The professor has raised her concerns on the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths
There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675.Read More
'Government should look at aiding the entire aviation industry'
Airlines Association of Southern Africa chief executive Chris Zweigenthal says the airline revenue went to zero overnight.Read More
Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court
ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock says they are worried about what happens to children when they are left alone.Read More
About 10,000 donated masks stuck at OR Tambo International Airport
Mountain Club of SA president Greg Moseley says they must pay R25,000 to get the masks released by customs.Read More
Three people arrested for transporting dagga from Hillbrow to Tshwane
Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela says people in Tshwane are not observing lockdown regulations.Read More
Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned.Read More
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?
Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses.Read More
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional.Read More