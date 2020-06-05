Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Movies to stream in lockdown
Travel Feature - Domestic travel in Level 3
Friday Profile - Comedian Tyson Ngubeni
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Buhlebendalo
Survey finds Citizens who trust Ramaphosa willing to sacrifice human rights to curb Covid-19 spread
Sipho Kings appointed as Acting Editor In Chief for Mail & Guardian
SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize
Academic warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when Covid-19 deaths surge
MEC for Transport on school permits
SA chefs prepare meals for the needy
Market Commentary
We did not pay Tegeta Exploration and Resources R5 billion - Eskom The power utility's spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha explains why the amount reached R5 billion. 5 June 2020 1:31 PM
Teacher in hot water for threatening to put her knee on learners' necks The Life Orientation teacher at Pinnacle College in Kyalami has apologised for her remarks to the learners. 5 June 2020 10:17 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675. 4 June 2020 9:48 PM
If Free State didn't flatten curve province would be burning - David Mabuza EWN reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on the deputy president's visit to assess the province's state of readiness to fight COVID-19. 5 June 2020 12:59 PM
'Making smokers go cold turkey is cruel, your immune system can be affected' Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says the courts will hear its application on ban of tobacco soon. 5 June 2020 11:19 AM
ANC calls on South Africans to wear black on Fridays to fight racism - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the campaign is in solidarity with all the countries that are experiencing institutionalised racism. 5 June 2020 9:25 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation. 5 June 2020 12:29 PM
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 5 June 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Woman sings to police officer 'You about to lose your job' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 5 June 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband EWN reports that Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying the former prime minister is 'between life and death'. 5 June 2020 1:23 PM
'Unrest in USA over black lives will yield lasting reforms' Georgia State Senate candidate Devin Barrington Ward says protests power need to be backed up by change in public policy. 5 June 2020 7:32 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675. 4 June 2020 9:48 PM
If Free State didn't flatten curve province would be burning - David Mabuza

5 June 2020 12:59 PM
Free State
David Mabuza
COVID19
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on the deputy president's visit to assess the province's state of readiness to fight COVID-19.

Deputy president David Mabuza visited health facilities in the Free State to assess the provinces capacity to deal with the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths

Clement Manyathela chats to EWN reporter Mia Lindeque who is following the story.

The deputy president has acknowledged that easing the lockdown regulations is a huge risk that will have dire consequences but says it is a fine balancing act between the lives and livelihoods of citizens.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Mabuza says the Free State's response to COVID19 is ''very comprehensive'' and as the country moves on, it is going to be more challenging, she reports.

Mabuza also said the province flattened the curve and if it didn't flatten the curve, the province would be burning, she adds.

Listen below to the full conversation:


Free State
David Mabuza
COVID19

