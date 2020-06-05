Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband
Lesotho’s former first lady Maesiah Thabane is seeking urgent bail, saying that her husband former prime minister Tom Thabane is critically ill and needs her personal care.
According to Eyewitness News (EWN) Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying that the former prime minister had undergone prostate cancer surgery, had Alzheimer's disease and incontinence.
The former first lady is alleged to have masterminded the killing of Thabane’s second wife, Lipolelo, in 2017.
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has more on the story.
'He is between life and death', these are the words that she has written in her court papers in her new application for bail in the high court in Lesotho.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
She is asking for the matter to be heard on an urgent basis, she says that Tom Thabane is supposed to go to the doctor on 9 June.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
We suppose it is up to the courts now to set a date and we are waiting for that to happen once the respondent has replied to the papers that she has filed.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
