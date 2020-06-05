Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Movies to stream in lockdown
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - Domestic travel in Level 3
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Gabbi Brondani
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Comedian Tyson Ngubeni
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Tyson Ngubeni - Comedia/Writer/Actor
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Buhlebendalo
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Buhlebendalo (Chosi)
Today at 15:20
Survey finds Citizens who trust Ramaphosa willing to sacrifice human rights to curb Covid-19 spread
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller
Today at 15:45
Sipho Kings appointed as Acting Editor In Chief for Mail & Guardian
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sipho Kings
Today at 16:10
SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim,
Today at 16:20
Academic warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when Covid-19 deaths surge
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Matthys A Dippenaar
Today at 16:45
MEC for Transport on school permits
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 17:20
SA chefs prepare meals for the needy
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
We did not pay Tegeta Exploration and Resources R5 billion - Eskom The power utility's spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha explains why the amount reached R5 billion. 5 June 2020 1:31 PM
Teacher in hot water for threatening to put her knee on learners' necks The Life Orientation teacher at Pinnacle College in Kyalami has apologised for her remarks to the learners. 5 June 2020 10:17 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675. 4 June 2020 9:48 PM
View all Local
If Free State didn't flatten curve province would be burning - David Mabuza EWN reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on the deputy president's visit to assess the province's state of readiness to fight COVID-19. 5 June 2020 12:59 PM
'Making smokers go cold turkey is cruel, your immune system can be affected' Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says the courts will hear its application on ban of tobacco soon. 5 June 2020 11:19 AM
ANC calls on South Africans to wear black on Fridays to fight racism - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the campaign is in solidarity with all the countries that are experiencing institutionalised racism. 5 June 2020 9:25 AM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA's Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation. 5 June 2020 12:29 PM
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa's top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 5 June 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Woman sings to police officer 'You about to lose your job' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 5 June 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband

5 June 2020 1:23 PM
by
Tags:
Lesotho
Tom Thabane
Maesiah Thabane
EWN reports that Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying the former prime minister is 'between life and death'.

Lesotho’s former first lady Maesiah Thabane is seeking urgent bail, saying that her husband former prime minister Tom Thabane is critically ill and needs her personal care.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN) Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying that the former prime minister had undergone prostate cancer surgery, had Alzheimer's disease and incontinence.

The former first lady is alleged to have masterminded the killing of Thabane’s second wife, Lipolelo, in 2017.

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has more on the story.

'He is between life and death', these are the words that she has written in her court papers in her new application for bail in the high court in Lesotho.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

She is asking for the matter to be heard on an urgent basis, she says that Tom Thabane is supposed to go to the doctor on 9 June.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

We suppose it is up to the courts now to set a date and we are waiting for that to happen once the respondent has replied to the papers that she has filed.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Click on the link below to hear the full report...


5 June 2020 1:23 PM
by
Tags:
Lesotho
Tom Thabane
Maesiah Thabane

Teacher in hot water for threatening to put her knee on learners' necks

Local

Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband

World

ANC calls on South Africans to wear black on Fridays to fight racism - Pule Mabe

Politics

FS govt outlines its state of readiness to deal with COVID-19
5 June 2020 11:46 AM

5 June 2020 11:46 AM

HIV positive S. Africans urged to take treatment amid COVID-19 pandemic
5 June 2020 11:42 AM

5 June 2020 11:42 AM

Over R6m spent on security at WC schools, says MEC Schäfer
5 June 2020 11:07 AM

5 June 2020 11:07 AM

