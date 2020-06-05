We did not pay Tegeta Exploration and Resources R5 billion - Eskom
Eskom has denied that it has paid R5 billion to Tegeta Exploration and Resources.
On Thursday, Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations said it will call back Eskom to account on the alleged erroneous payment made to Tegeta.
According to the committee, during its oversight to Eskom’s Megawatt Park in October 2019, Eskom management told the committee that they had found a R4 billion overpayment to a certain contractor.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha.
Eskom did not pay Tegeta Exploration and Resources R5 billion.Sikhonathi Mantshansha, Spokesperson - Eskom
In 2016 Eskom signed a contract with Tegeta Resources for coal supply of R3 billion a year over ten years.Sikhonathi Mantshansha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Eskom paid for coal worth R1.3 billion but there were penalties that were levied by Eskom on Tegeta and that is how the claim ballooned to R5 billion. Eskom has that claim against Tegeta, it is not money that was paid out by Eskom.Sikhonathi Mantshansha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen to the full interview below...
