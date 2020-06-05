The Soil's Buhlebendalo talks about her debut album and individual growth

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Corruption Watch welcomes new legislation lifting the lid on political party donations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:12
Flying in the age of a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Planes Talking
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Expert warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when COVID-19 deaths surge TimesLIVE has reported on the work of an academic who is encouraging municipalities to monitor groundwater close to cemeteries. 5 June 2020 5:14 PM
[LISTEN] SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize Joanne Joseph spoke to the acclaimed HIV researcher about her work. 5 June 2020 4:56 PM
My goal is to make sure we continue doing good journalism at M&G - Sipho Kings Kings has been appointed the acting editor-in-chief for the Mail & Guardian. 5 June 2020 4:28 PM
View all Local
ANC calls on South Africans to wear black on Fridays to fight racism - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the campaign is in solidarity with all the countries that are experiencing institutionalised racism. 5 June 2020 9:25 AM
Prof Thuli Madonsela pens an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa The professor has raised her concerns on the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 June 2020 8:10 AM
Cele feels vindicated after court overturns Mkhwebane's whistleblower report The police minister spokesperson says finally the court has ruled Saps wasn't supposed to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta. 4 June 2020 1:27 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation. 5 June 2020 12:29 PM
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
The Soil's Buhlebendalo talks about her debut album and individual growth The artist joined Azania Mosaka on her show to share more on the album entitled Chosi. 5 June 2020 4:08 PM
Meet the hilarious Tyson Ngubeni The comedian says he practises a lot of voices when he is at home so he can perfect his craft. 5 June 2020 3:28 PM
[WATCH] Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 5 June 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband EWN reports that Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying the former prime minister is 'between life and death'. 5 June 2020 1:23 PM
'Unrest in USA over black lives will yield lasting reforms' Georgia State Senate candidate Devin Barrington Ward says protests power need to be backed up by change in public policy. 5 June 2020 7:32 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675. 4 June 2020 9:48 PM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

The Soil's Buhlebendalo talks about her debut album and individual growth

5 June 2020 4:08 PM
by
Tags:
Buhle Mda
Buhlebendalo
The artist joined Azania Mosaka on her show to share more on the album entitled Chosi.

After years spent with the acapella group The Soil, Buhlebendalo Mda has released an offering of her own.

Mda's debut album Chosi was released on Friday.

The singer/songwriter joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged to talk about the inspiration behind her music and more.

I am still part of The Soil but we are growing individually so we are giving each other a chance to explore ourselves some more.

Buhlebendalo, Musician

I feel like I am taking a journey to self and I am trying to discover my roots and all I am doing is just portraying these rhythms and melodies that I hear as I go through this journey.

Buhlebendalo, Musician

I am very passionate about women, children, the LGBTQI community so these are issues that need to be addressed and the only way I can preach is through music. The only way I can send messages is through music, there is no other way for me to portray a message so that people can understand...

Buhlebendalo, Musician

I talk a lot about issues that I face as a mother, as a daughter, as a woman in society.

Buhlebendalo, Musician

She has shared a part of a performance from her virtual album launch in the video below.

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...


5 June 2020 4:08 PM
by
Tags:
Buhle Mda
Buhlebendalo

More from Entertainment

ex4z-bixkaaoqlpjpg

Meet the hilarious Tyson Ngubeni

5 June 2020 3:28 PM

The comedian says he practises a lot of voices when he is at home so he can perfect his craft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-05-at-84301-ampng

[WATCH] Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused

5 June 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-05-at-81657-ampng

[WATCH] Woman sings to police officer 'You about to lose your job' goes viral

5 June 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-04-at-83246-ampng

[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral

4 June 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-04-at-84402-ampng

[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them

4 June 2020 8:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-03-at-82111-ampng

[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s

3 June 2020 8:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-03-at-83854-ampng

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question

3 June 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-02-at-81130-ampng

[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists

2 June 2020 8:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-01-at-85239-ampng

[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors

1 June 2020 9:05 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-01-at-85338-ampng

[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd

1 June 2020 9:05 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa tells Western Cape government to headhunt staff to help fight COVID-19

Local

[LISTEN] SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize

Local

Expert warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when COVID-19 deaths surge

Local

EWN Highlights

Hospital of Hope: CTICC field hospital now integral part of CT's COVID-19 fight

5 June 2020 4:58 PM

Mabuza: Govt wouldn't allow children to return to school if lives were in danger

5 June 2020 4:31 PM

Defence Ministry won't appeal Collins Khosa judgment - Mapisa-Nqakula

5 June 2020 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA