The Soil's Buhlebendalo talks about her debut album and individual growth
After years spent with the acapella group The Soil, Buhlebendalo Mda has released an offering of her own.
Mda's debut album Chosi was released on Friday.
The singer/songwriter joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged to talk about the inspiration behind her music and more.
I am still part of The Soil but we are growing individually so we are giving each other a chance to explore ourselves some more.Buhlebendalo, Musician
I feel like I am taking a journey to self and I am trying to discover my roots and all I am doing is just portraying these rhythms and melodies that I hear as I go through this journey.Buhlebendalo, Musician
I am very passionate about women, children, the LGBTQI community so these are issues that need to be addressed and the only way I can preach is through music. The only way I can send messages is through music, there is no other way for me to portray a message so that people can understand...Buhlebendalo, Musician
I talk a lot about issues that I face as a mother, as a daughter, as a woman in society.Buhlebendalo, Musician
She has shared a part of a performance from her virtual album launch in the video below.
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
More from Entertainment
Meet the hilarious Tyson Ngubeni
The comedian says he practises a lot of voices when he is at home so he can perfect his craft.Read More
[WATCH] Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Woman sings to police officer 'You about to lose your job' goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More