The Soil's Buhlebendalo talks about her debut album and individual growth

After years spent with the acapella group The Soil, Buhlebendalo Mda has released an offering of her own.

Mda's debut album Chosi was released on Friday.

The singer/songwriter joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged to talk about the inspiration behind her music and more.

I am still part of The Soil but we are growing individually so we are giving each other a chance to explore ourselves some more. Buhlebendalo, Musician

I feel like I am taking a journey to self and I am trying to discover my roots and all I am doing is just portraying these rhythms and melodies that I hear as I go through this journey. Buhlebendalo, Musician

I am very passionate about women, children, the LGBTQI community so these are issues that need to be addressed and the only way I can preach is through music. The only way I can send messages is through music, there is no other way for me to portray a message so that people can understand... Buhlebendalo, Musician

I talk a lot about issues that I face as a mother, as a daughter, as a woman in society. Buhlebendalo, Musician

She has shared a part of a performance from her virtual album launch in the video below.

