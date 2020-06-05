Meet the hilarious Tyson Ngubeni

Tyson Ngubeni has captured the hearts of many social media users with his hilarious skits.

Ngubeni took over the internet when he impersonated American TV news reporter Bob O'Connor reporting on wall fences which are popularly known as stop nonsense.

The journalism and drama graduate says he practises a lot of voices when he is at home to perfect his art.

Naturally, I am quite introverted, when I am around new people I tend to be very withdrawn while soaking in everything that is happening. Tyson Ngubeni, Comedian

I have a habit of meeting someone and going home and practising their voice. Tyson Ngubeni, Comedian

Speaking about his yellow jacket, which he wears in most of his skits, Ngubeni says it helps brighten up his skin tone.

I'm not going to call myself a fashion icon but I can dress up when I want to dress up. The yellow helps brighten things, my complexion is between Wesley Snipes and eternal darkness. Tyson Ngubeni, Comedian

[Archive] It's not a wall, it's a Stop Nonsense. 📰📺

Special correspondent Bob O'Connor. pic.twitter.com/AWMMigmCXL — Tyson Ngubeni (@tysonngubeni) April 29, 2020

Danger box: crucial to electricity supply

📰📺

Special correspondent Bob O'Connor pic.twitter.com/we7RSDom85 — Tyson Ngubeni (@tysonngubeni) May 30, 2020

