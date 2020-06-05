Ramaphosa tells Western Cape government to headhunt staff to help fight COVID-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Corruption Watch welcomes new legislation lifting the lid on political party donations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:12
Flying in the age of a global health pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Planes Talking
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
Expert warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when COVID-19 deaths surge TimesLIVE has reported on the work of an academic who is encouraging municipalities to monitor groundwater close to cemeteries. 5 June 2020 5:14 PM
[LISTEN] SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize Joanne Joseph spoke to the acclaimed HIV researcher about her work. 5 June 2020 4:56 PM
My goal is to make sure we continue doing good journalism at M&G - Sipho Kings Kings has been appointed the acting editor-in-chief for the Mail & Guardian. 5 June 2020 4:28 PM
View all Local
ANC calls on South Africans to wear black on Fridays to fight racism - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the campaign is in solidarity with all the countries that are experiencing institutionalised racism. 5 June 2020 9:25 AM
Prof Thuli Madonsela pens an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa The professor has raised her concerns on the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 June 2020 8:10 AM
Cele feels vindicated after court overturns Mkhwebane's whistleblower report The police minister spokesperson says finally the court has ruled Saps wasn't supposed to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta. 4 June 2020 1:27 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation. 5 June 2020 12:29 PM
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa's top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
The Soil's Buhlebendalo talks about her debut album and individual growth The artist joined Azania Mosaka on her show to share more on the album entitled Chosi. 5 June 2020 4:08 PM
Meet the hilarious Tyson Ngubeni The comedian says he practises a lot of voices when he is at home so he can perfect his craft. 5 June 2020 3:28 PM
[WATCH] Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 5 June 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband EWN reports that Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying the former prime minister is 'between life and death'. 5 June 2020 1:23 PM
'Unrest in USA over black lives will yield lasting reforms' Georgia State Senate candidate Devin Barrington Ward says protests power need to be backed up by change in public policy. 5 June 2020 7:32 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675. 4 June 2020 9:48 PM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of "This is Africa" This weekend's song list for Richard Nwamba's "This is Africa" show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Ramaphosa tells Western Cape government to headhunt staff to help fight COVID-19

5 June 2020 3:54 PM
by
Tags:
Ramaphosa
#WesternCape
Dr Zweli Mkhize
#Covid19
covid 19 infections
Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher gives details into President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize visited the Western Cape to assess the state of readiness in the province ahead of the peak in infections.

The province accounts for more than 66% of the nation's COVID cases and more than 76% of associated deaths.

Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher has more.

They seem quite satisfied with the measures that have been put in place by the Western Cape government in terms of getting us to deal with the peak.

Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The president said staff need to be headhunted, he said with this pandemic we are fighting a war and all resources are needed in ensuring that the country is able to fight this war effectively.

Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


David Mabuza

If Free State didn't flatten curve province would be burning - David Mabuza

5 June 2020 12:59 PM

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on the deputy president's visit to assess the province's state of readiness to fight COVID-19.

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

'Making smokers go cold turkey is cruel, your immune system can be affected'

5 June 2020 11:19 AM

Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says the courts will hear its application on ban of tobacco soon.

180307thuligif

Prof Thuli Madonsela pens an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

5 June 2020 8:10 AM

The professor has raised her concerns on the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OperationOkae_1319

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths

4 June 2020 9:48 PM

There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675.

8a258830-d0ff-49c1-8a4e-f9475828040c.jpg

'Government should look at aiding the entire aviation industry'

4 June 2020 5:11 PM

Airlines Association of Southern Africa chief executive Chris Zweigenthal says the airline revenue went to zero overnight.

Children pupils back to school Grade 1 123rfeducation 123lifestyle 123rf

Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court

4 June 2020 4:47 PM

ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock says they are worried about what happens to children when they are left alone.

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

About 10,000 donated masks stuck at OR Tambo International Airport

4 June 2020 4:05 PM

Mountain Club of SA president Greg Moseley says they must pay R25,000 to get the masks released by customs.

ezp9drewsae2vijjpg

Three people arrested for transporting dagga from Hillbrow to Tshwane

4 June 2020 1:30 PM

Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela says people in Tshwane are not observing lockdown regulations.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos

4 June 2020 10:57 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?

4 June 2020 7:50 AM

Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses.

Ramaphosa tells Western Cape government to headhunt staff to help fight COVID-19

Local

[LISTEN] SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize

Local

Expert warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when COVID-19 deaths surge

Local

EWN Highlights

Hospital of Hope: CTICC field hospital now integral part of CT's COVID-19 fight

5 June 2020 4:58 PM

Mabuza: Govt wouldn't allow children to return to school if lives were in danger

5 June 2020 4:31 PM

Defence Ministry won't appeal Collins Khosa judgment - Mapisa-Nqakula

5 June 2020 4:14 PM

