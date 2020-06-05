Ramaphosa tells Western Cape government to headhunt staff to help fight COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize visited the Western Cape to assess the state of readiness in the province ahead of the peak in infections.

The province accounts for more than 66% of the nation's COVID cases and more than 76% of associated deaths.

Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher has more.

They seem quite satisfied with the measures that have been put in place by the Western Cape government in terms of getting us to deal with the peak. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The president said staff need to be headhunted, he said with this pandemic we are fighting a war and all resources are needed in ensuring that the country is able to fight this war effectively. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...