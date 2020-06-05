Some citizens willing to sacrifice rights to curb COVID-19 spread - survey
A survey by the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Social Change and Human Sciences Research Council's (HSRC) developmental, capable and ethical state division has found that some South Africans, who have trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa, are more likely to give up their human rights in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
A number of 12,200 people completed the survey on an online platform.
The HSRC's developmental, capable and ethical state division's divisional director Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller details the findings.
The data was weighted by a former statistician general so it is representative of the South African population as a whole.Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional director - HSRC developmental, capable and ethical State division
Sixty-six percent of South Africans agree that they would give up some of their rights to prevent the spread and eight percent disagree, there was about one quarter of people who were undecided about this matter.Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional director - HSRC developmental, capable and ethical State division
It seems that people do see human rights differently, so you have those that are very concerned about civil liberties and freedoms and there are other people are probably somewhat more altruistic and willing to work as a collective to resolve a problem or to protect themselves or others.Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller, Divisional director - HSRC developmental, capable and ethical State division
