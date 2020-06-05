My goal is to make sure we continue doing good journalism at M&G - Sipho Kings

The Mail & Guardian has appointed Sipho Kings as acting editor-in-chief.

This comes after Khadija Patel and her deputy resigned last month.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Kings shares how he first got involved with the paper and his plans for the future.

My goal is to make sure we continue doing good journalism with the people that we have. Sipho Kings, Acting editor-in-chief - Mail & Guardian

[My aim is also to make] sure more and more people read what we do and start subscribing to journalism. Sipho Kings, Acting editor-in-chief - Mail & Guardian

Listen to the full interview below...