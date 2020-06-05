[LISTEN] SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize

Acclaimed HIV researcher professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim recently won the prestigious Christophe Mérieux Prize for 2020.

The award is chosen by the Institut de France, based on proposals from the foundation, and comes with nearly R10 million to support further research.

Karim spoke to Joanne Joseph about her work on a topical gel that could prevent many women from contracting HIV and how she landed in the field of science.

For as long as I can remember, I just was innately curious. I wanted to know about everything and how it works... Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim

It wasn't until 1988 when I was studying at Columbia University that I understood that there was a scientific discipline that not only had all the rigour and beauty that goes with studying science but also had a component of social justice to it. Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim

