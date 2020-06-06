[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'
Smile has become a classic song since lyrics were added to the music originally composed by Charlie Chaplin.
Now it's been given the Drakensberg touch, with the Drakensberg Boys Choir School presenting its Chamber Choir.
Their uplifting rendition is something we could all do with during this stressful time of Covid-19:
"We thought this song perfectly captures the spirit of our human response to the pandemic, full of melancholy, yet extremely hopeful and positive."
The video ends with one of the choir members saying "And remember, music heals your soul".
So, click on the video below and enjoy:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'
