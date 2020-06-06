Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'

6 June 2020 9:41 AM
by
Tags:
Smile
charlie chaplin
SA lockdown
Drakensberg Boys Choir
Drakensberg Chamber Choir
The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.
Screengrab: Drakensberg Boys Choir - Smile

Smile has become a classic song since lyrics were added to the music originally composed by Charlie Chaplin.

Now it's been given the Drakensberg touch, with the Drakensberg Boys Choir School presenting its Chamber Choir.

Screengrab: Drakensberg Boys Choir - Smile

Their uplifting rendition is something we could all do with during this stressful time of Covid-19:

"We thought this song perfectly captures the spirit of our human response to the pandemic, full of melancholy, yet extremely hopeful and positive."

The video ends with one of the choir members saying "And remember, music heals your soul".

So, click on the video below and enjoy:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'


