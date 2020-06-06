Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
The Western Cape went ahead with the phased return of pupils on Monday after the education minister's last-minute announcement the night before that the re-opening of schools would be delayed by a week.
RELATED: Western Cape schools are ready, let's go back to school - Premier Alan Winde
It's reported that 66 staff members at 55 schools in the province have tested positive for Covid-19, but the majority of the positive tests were recorded before they returned to school.
Facing the fallout of anxiety around infection, teachers need more support says Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa)
As one said to me yesterday - two people at her school tested positive - she became instantly ill... The next day there was nothing wrong with her, but the psychological impact is being ignored and nothing is being done to assist those teachers with dealing with the pressure, with the concern, with the worry that comes with a colleague having fallen prey to the pandemic.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
RELATED: New school calendar: return dates for all the grades
Manuel says it's not so much the number of schools affected as the psychological effects that concern him.
It still creates more panic... even outside those schools, and we are paying scant attention to the real fears of people who go home to people who may be ill and they have little babies of their own, they have elderly parents etcetera. You can't just summarily reduce it down to a statistical figure...Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
I'm not advocating for the closure of schools... We all agree that many of our learners are far safer at our schools... We need to be assisting, we need to be showing support, that is what I'm advocating.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Manuel says there should be ready access to psychological support for teachers and their families, acknowledging that this is available at some schools although these are also under-resourced.
He also feels teachers should be better educated to deal effectively with the pandemic.
We are concentrating a lot on the education of the children, but we are not concentrating much on the education of the teachers... because if teachers know more about handling the situation they can assist the children better.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
What we are asking for is, let's sit down and explore with the psychiatric organisations how we can best assist to reduce panic, to have a calmer approach to this and, of course, to ready them for what seems like an absolute eventuality that will occur.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Naptosa will be represented in a meeting with Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday afternoon.
Manuel says the union does not have the resources to check the readiness of every single school in the country, so they will be holding the minister responsible for her statement that all schools are prepared for re-opening on 8 June.
We have to sustain compliance and we have to educate our schools to sustain compliance, but then there is of course the responsibility of the Education Department. We want to see the plan to replenish the consumables - things such as children's masks... What about the hand sanitizers, the bleach, the cleaning equipment etcetera?Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
More from Local
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'
The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.Read More
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,344 as national death toll breaches 900
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 43,434.Read More
Expert warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when COVID-19 deaths surge
TimesLIVE has reported on the work of an academic who is encouraging municipalities to monitor groundwater close to cemeteries.Read More
[LISTEN] SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize
Joanne Joseph spoke to the acclaimed HIV researcher about her work.Read More
My goal is to make sure we continue doing good journalism at M&G - Sipho Kings
Kings has been appointed the acting editor-in-chief for the Mail & Guardian.Read More
Some citizens willing to sacrifice rights to curb COVID-19 spread - survey
SHRC developmental, capable and ethical state division director Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller details the survey.Read More
Ramaphosa tells Western Cape government to headhunt staff to help fight COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher gives details into President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the province.Read More
We did not pay Tegeta Exploration and Resources R5 billion - Eskom
The power utility's spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha explains why the amount reached R5 billion.Read More
Teacher in hot water for threatening to put her knee on learners' necks
The Life Orientation teacher at Pinnacle College in Kyalami has apologised for her remarks to the learners.Read More
Body of SA medical student to be repatriated from Cuba
Fifth-year medical student Sibusiso Qongqo died in Havana on 29 April.Read More
More from Politics
Wishing Andrew Mlangeni a happy birthday
South African struggle icon and the last remaining Rivonia trialist is turning 95 today.Read More
If Free State didn't flatten curve province would be burning - David Mabuza
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on the deputy president's visit to assess the province's state of readiness to fight COVID-19.Read More
'Making smokers go cold turkey is cruel, your immune system can be affected'
Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says the courts will hear its application on ban of tobacco soon.Read More
ANC calls on South Africans to wear black on Fridays to fight racism - Pule Mabe
The spokesperson says the campaign is in solidarity with all the countries that are experiencing institutionalised racism.Read More
Prof Thuli Madonsela pens an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
The professor has raised her concerns on the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Cele feels vindicated after court overturns Mkhwebane's whistleblower report
The police minister spokesperson says finally the court has ruled Saps wasn't supposed to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta.Read More
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations?
Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses.Read More
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD'
Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant.Read More
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies
African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members.Read More
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional.Read More