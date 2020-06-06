Streaming issues? Report here
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes

6 June 2020 1:32 PM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Alan Winde
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
CTICC hospital
CTICC1
Hospital of Hope
CTICC2
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Western Cape on Friday to assess its readiness to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accompanied by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the president officially opened the first field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, CTICC 1. (CTICC 2 is in the pipeline.)

RELATED: [VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC

The province accounts for 66% of South Africa's cases and 76% of Covid-related deaths nationwide.

Premier Alan Winde updated the president and his team on the Western Cape's hot spot strategy and implementation plan.

Talking to Africa Melane, Winde uses the example of the Witzenberg municipality to illustrate how the province's "whole-government" approach to flattening the curve, is bearing fruit.

For example the local government - they would make sure that their traffic officials, their law enforcement officials... even employing extra officials so that you would use them for social distancing especially when the town gets congested over weekends.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Then what we did is we spoke to business and got then to do two things. One was the retailers started taking product to the people rather than the people coming... We also asked businesses to pay people on different days so you didn't get everybody being paid on a Friday and everybody needing to go and buy their essential products on a Friday.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

[People's] behavioral change was almost more intense because, initially, we said this is a hot spot and it's growing fast and people got very nervous. We used that and behavioral change became much more of a norm in the region.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde says this "whole-of-society" approach is to be being implemented in all eight divisions of the City of Cape Town.

Further innovations were also presented to President Ramaphosa.

The red dot innovation, which helps to minimise spread - maybe that's an innovation that changes the way the taxi industry operates

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

These management practises will also be put in place in areas that are not yet showing rapid increases in infection, says the premier, ahead of any future peak.

We are zooming it down into the suburbs but what we're also doing is in actual fact is dividing it into the eight areas and putting plans in place there. We took a decision last week that says we're going to do that across the whole province.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

It's interesting to see how people come together to say 'let's make sure we slow this virus'.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

Winde also discusses the availability of beds in view of the president saying he'd rather see too many than too few beds available for Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape.

There are two kinds of beds - the one is the hospital space the other is quarantine and isolation... from the modeling how do we up our quarantine and isolation? We've got about 9,000 in the plan... That's why he brought along a couple of his ministers suggesting that perhaps we should look at some of the national parks' accommodation for isolation and quarantine.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

The main three sticking points raised with the president were staffing (more beds equal more staff), the testing kit backlog and funding.

We're sitting at about just under R4-billion already with our responses and we need to be able to get assurances that we're going to get extra funding or cover from a national government point of view.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape Government

For more detail, listen to the conversation in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes


