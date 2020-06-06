Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Sports, Art, and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, said he was concerned over the lack of urgency in the transformation of South African sport after a meeting with the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) on Thursday.
In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Happy Ntshingila for an update.
According to the department, they had “frank and robust engagement that was held in good spirit”.
But Mthethwa admitted he was not pleased with updates around transformation.
He said he was “concerned about the lack of implementation of the EPG team recommendations; and went as far as proposing an investigation on the enforcement mechanism including the possibility of using legislative instruments to ensure that all the transformation objectives are realised”.
He added: “The report highlights that more than 50% of the audited federations have achieved their transformation targets. Black Africans and women are underrepresented in every sphere of South African sport. Less than 10% of the 25,000 schools participate in sport and the Minister emphasized that this needs major improvement”.
The minister also raised his concerns on “the leadership and governance matters that have consistently undermined the development and transformation of sport in the country. He highlighted the urgent need for a fundamental discussion of re-imagining sport in the country, a major part of that being transformation”.
Mthethwa also wanted more to do be done “for recruitment of talent in townships and rural areas, where a majority of talented athletes come from”.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports
