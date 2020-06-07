Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Anxious about kids' return to school? Weigh up the pros and cons says Nikki Bush

7 June 2020 12:49 PM
by
Tags:
Education
Angie Motshekga
Nikki Bush
2020 school year
COVID-19
level 3 lockdown
#returntoschool
The parenting expert says many children are experiencing equal amounts of excitement and anxiety about going back to class.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to update the nation at 4 pm on Sunday, but all indications are that the re-scheduled return to school will go ahead on Monday.

Is your child among those who have already gone back to class or are you still weighing up the pros and cons?

RELATED: New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Parenting expert Nikki Bush has been in conversation with parents, principals and children during the last week and reports that the kids' immense excitement is tempered by equal amounts of anxiety.

For some children it's a bit like the first day of school ever - that anxiety of going to school for the first time... That stepping out of the house, going back into a social environment, can be quite scary.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Many children also have the very real fear of getting sick as they've experienced the precautions we're all taking and they've also been exposed to the news.

From the psychological point of view we do need to weigh up the risks of keeping our children at home versus sending them back to school.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

She says school and clinical psychologists are now able to get a measure of how children have regressed academically and also how levels of depression, anxiety and irritability have increased.

There's also a case for giving kids and parents a much-needed break from each other after the extended lockdown.

From a psychological, emotional developmental point of view it points to 'go back to school', but then of course it is an individual choice for every family depending on the risk profile of that family.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Bush says it's a good idea for parents to draw up a pros and cons list and then see how it balances out.

Listen to the conversation below:


