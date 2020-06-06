Lion's Head in Cape Town. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

Cape Town hikers were overjoyed when they heard that they could head for their beloved mountain again when Level 3 lockdown regulations kicked in on Monday.

South African National Parks (SANParks) announced that Table Mountain National Park would re-open on 1 June, with the exception of Cape Point and Boulders Beach.

Now, the popular trails on Lion's Head are out of bounds again, apparently due to hikers' noncompliance with safety regulations.

The Lion's Head section of the Table Mountain National Park has been closed indefinitely, with immediate effect, says SANParks.

Signal Hill though, remains open.

Due to the nature of the trail, recreational activities are no longer permitted in these areas due to none compliance by users in accordance to the Alert Level 3 regulations of the Nationwide Lockdown. #SANParks #LiveYourWild #tablemountainnationalpark #tablemountain #LionsHead — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) June 6, 2020

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'