'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to update the nation on the re-scheduled return to school on Monday of Grade and 7 and 12 learners, at 4 pm on Sunday.
In the meanwhile, Africa Melane gets input from director general Mathanzima Mweli, who interrupted ongoing meetings for an interview on Weekend Breakfast.
Saturday saw a flurry of meetings which included MECs and teacher unions.
Mweli points out that minister Motshekga has already indicated that the phased-in return of pupils will begin on 1 June.
And it seems that schools in the different provinces who were short of personal protective equipment (PPE) have caught up.
This week was used to mop up and ramp up areas where there was slow delivery.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
We received three reports yesterday and the three reports indicate that learners should be going back to school tomorrow (Monday).Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
A consignment of masks that disappeared in KwaZulu-Natal has been traced and an investigation is ongoing, he says.
In other provinces the reports that we got Wednesday up to yesterday (Saturday) is that masks are available for learners, masks for educators had been procured the week before in provinces that were still lagging behind.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
Another major concern voiced by unions, teachers and parents alike has been the reported inadequacy of water supply and sanitation at many schools, especially in rural areas.
Mweli says the "startling revelation" is that some of these schools actually do have water reticulation - the fact is that many have been affected by the drought and also by vandalism.
It happens in all the nine provinces by the way, including the Western Cape that started last week. They've still got schools that got broken into, vandalised, the water reticulation systems destroyed. Of course it also related to criminal elements - in some cases some MECs are of the view that it is a combination of some criminal elements, but some political motive of some people who do not want us to go back to school.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
Regarding sanitation, he says the challenge is not necessarily schools that have no sanitation at all, but maintaining the sanitation they do have as providing temporary, portable facilities is not sustainable.
The advice that I've given to the Council of Education ministers is that we might have to stop building any new toilets or any new schools and just focus on sanitation, because if we don't do that for the next two to three years, then we're going to be in trouble... The R12-billion that we have for infrastructure, we might as well just invest it in revamping our sanitation facilities in schools.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
Covid-19 has posed a serious challenge to us - you need to have a functional sanitation system which is able to secure health and safety of learners.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
Mweli says the minister is extremely worried about children from disadvantaged communities who've been unable to keep up with their peers from more affluent homes, for whom online learning has been accessible all through lockdown.
Our worry is that the gap between these that have already advanced and those that are lagging behind, is widening. It's going to be increasingly difficult to close that gap.Mathanzima Mweli, Director general - Department of Basic Education
