SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane

7 June 2020 2:05 PM
by
Lockdown
COVID-19
social distancing
lockdown kiss
Lori Lauderdale
A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown.

A video of a woman kissing her two-year-old granddaughter with a windowpane separating them, has gone viral.

Lori Lauderdale went on a long-distance trip to at least catch sight of her four children's offspring.

Little Shepard squealed excitedly when her grandmother came into view and Lauderdale was soon in tears.

Toddler kisses grandma through window. Screengrab: 11Alive on Facebook

A lockdown kiss through glass covered all the social distancing rules.

Watch the touching reunion below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane


Lockdown
COVID-19
social distancing
lockdown kiss
Lori Lauderdale

UPDATE: Recoveries now 24,258 as death toll reaches 952

6 June 2020 10:44 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that 891,668 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband

5 June 2020 1:23 PM

EWN reports that Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying the former prime minister is 'between life and death'.

'Unrest in USA over black lives will yield lasting reforms'

5 June 2020 7:32 AM

Georgia State Senate candidate Devin Barrington Ward says protests power need to be backed up by change in public policy.

A partnership with a good story to tell

3 June 2020 5:54 PM

Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19.

'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term'

3 June 2020 7:42 AM

EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America.

'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership'

1 June 2020 5:12 PM

Honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau says the country is having multiple crises at once.

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

1 June 2020 7:53 AM

EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America.

[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd

30 May 2020 2:19 PM

'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home.

George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder

29 May 2020 1:44 PM

Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis.

Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19

19 May 2020 1:23 PM

Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

