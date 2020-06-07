A video of a woman kissing her two-year-old granddaughter with a windowpane separating them, has gone viral.

Lori Lauderdale went on a long-distance trip to at least catch sight of her four children's offspring.

Little Shepard squealed excitedly when her grandmother came into view and Lauderdale was soon in tears.

Toddler kisses grandma through window. Screengrab: 11Alive on Facebook

A lockdown kiss through glass covered all the social distancing rules.

Watch the touching reunion below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane