[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness
Last Sunday evening, the Basic Education Department made a last-minute announcement that the phased return to school would be delayed by a week.
Minister Angie Motshekga briefed the nation again on the eve of re-opening, after declaring on Monday that Grade 7 and 12 learners would go back to class on 8 June.
Watch the update in the video below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness
More from Politics
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier.Read More
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA
DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway.Read More
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration.Read More
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town.Read More
Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support.Read More
Wishing Andrew Mlangeni a happy birthday
South African struggle icon and the last remaining Rivonia trialist is turning 95 today.Read More
If Free State didn't flatten curve province would be burning - David Mabuza
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on the deputy president's visit to assess the province's state of readiness to fight COVID-19.Read More
'Making smokers go cold turkey is cruel, your immune system can be affected'
Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says the courts will hear its application on ban of tobacco soon.Read More
ANC calls on South Africans to wear black on Fridays to fight racism - Pule Mabe
The spokesperson says the campaign is in solidarity with all the countries that are experiencing institutionalised racism.Read More
Prof Thuli Madonsela pens an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
The professor has raised her concerns on the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
More from Local
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier.Read More
Anxious about kids' return to school? Weigh up the pros and cons says Nikki Bush
The parenting expert says many children are experiencing equal amounts of excitement and anxiety about going back to class.Read More
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA
DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway.Read More
UPDATE: Recoveries now 24,258 as death toll reaches 952
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that 891,668 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.Read More
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration.Read More
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town.Read More
Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa
Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says teachers and their families need ready access to psychological support.Read More
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'
The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.Read More
Expert warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when COVID-19 deaths surge
TimesLIVE has reported on the work of an academic who is encouraging municipalities to monitor groundwater close to cemeteries.Read More
[LISTEN] SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize
Joanne Joseph spoke to the acclaimed HIV researcher about her work.Read More