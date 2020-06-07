Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime'
"I think acting actually chose me."
That's how veteran actress Connie Chiume describes her choice of long-term career, after first thinking she'd become a singer, then studying nursing and finally teaching.
She started out as a young teacher in 1976 at the beginning of South Africa's student uprising.
During this disruption of the classroom, Chiume took the opportunity to attend an audition for a show (Sola Sola) to be performed in Israel and Greece.
Since then she's appeared on stage as well as on the small and the big screen, creeping into South Africans' hearts with her portrayal of Mamokete Khuse in the soapie Rhythm City.
Now the award-winning star is set to return to the stage in her very first pantomime - she'll be playing the Fairy Godmother in Janice Honeyman’s production of Cinderella.
RELATED: [LISTEN] 31 years of theatre and Janice Honeyman is still going strong
Chiume says she accepted the role because she'd always known that one she would do panto.
I've done a lot of things on stage, but not a pantomime and I was just waiting for the moment and I'm really grateful that they just chose me to do it, which means there is something that they saw in me.Connie Chiume, Actress
I've always watched Janice Honeyman's productions from afar and thinking, you know what, this big name in theatre - one day I am going to be working with her.Connie Chiume, Actress
I'm very excited to go back on stage - my favourite platform in acting... The stage is important because it's where you get refueled.Connie Chiume, Actress
Cinderella is scheduled to start its run at the Joburg Theatre on 28 October.
Listen to the wide-ranging conversation with Chiume in the audio below:
