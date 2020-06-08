Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Which is better a face mask or face shield when it comes to preventing Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Back to School in KZN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
Children return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:11
Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents
Today at 18:08
Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:08
New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Book - ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Making a living as Coconut Kelz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind “Coconut Kelz” at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by... 8 June 2020 11:57 AM
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this. 8 June 2020 10:50 AM
View all Local
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika. 8 June 2020 11:38 AM
Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open. 8 June 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by... 8 June 2020 11:57 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Ha... 6 June 2020 1:45 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland

8 June 2020 6:59 AM
by
Tags:
Cape Town City FC
Benni McCarthy
SA Football Journalist Association

McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Benni McCarthy has revealed that he has coaching options in Portugal and Scotland but has not ruled out a return to coaching in South Africa.

McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town City FC in November 2019.

Speaking to the SA Football Journalist Association (Safja) from his home in Scotland on Sunday, McCarthy said while he desperately wanted to return to coaching, it had to be for the right club.

“The [Porto] president‚ [Jorge Nuno] Pinto da Costa‚ is running to extend,” he said.

“He’s been there for 38 years and he’s looking to bring in [former goalkeeper] Vítor Baía as his vice president. Baía did mention something about recruiting players from those 2003‚ 2004‚ 2005 seasons to get back into the academy. But once the elections are over, we’ll know who’s won‚ and who’s been brought in‚ and decisions can be made on that. So yes‚ I’ll keep my fingers crossed that Vítor Baía does get elected as the vice-president to Pinto da Costa. And then that might be a good start for me. It’s in Europe‚ through a club I know very well and I’m very familiar with.

“In Scotland‚ Hearts have been relegated. And we’ll see if the German they appointed is going to stay‚ and maybe just put my name back in there as well because it’s a club that’s literally just down the road from where I live. And yes‚ a return to South Africa is not off the table. But it must be the right club.”

As for persistent rumours that he was approached to return to Orlando Pirates job after Milutin Sredojevic was sacked last year, McCarthy said no talks ever took place between the parties.

“There was a lot of noise about me joining but I’ve never had a conversation with the chairman [Dr Irvin Khoza], unfortunately. Pirates made their decision and they went for a coach, at this point in time, it seems like the right decision because that coach has come in. He’s done relatively well and has changed their fortunes.”

McCarthy has also revealed that he’s not spoken to Cape Town City FC chairman, John Comitis, since he was sacked in 2019.

At the time, the club said his sacking was due to a run of games that had seen the Citizens win two of their last 18 games.

McCarthy and Comitis have a working relationship that spans over two decades – dating back to when McCarthy first burst onto the scene at the age of 17.

“Since I’ve left, I’ve not been in contact or spoken to him or even discussed what even happened or what brought upon that… we’ve not had that discussion. I keep my distance. I want nothing more than that club to be successful because it is my hometown club”.


This article first appeared on EWN : Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland


8 June 2020 6:59 AM
by
Tags:
Cape Town City FC
Benni McCarthy
SA Football Journalist Association

Recommended

More from Sport

motshwarijpg

Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19

8 June 2020 10:44 AM

Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200325 Mthethwa

Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports

6 June 2020 1:45 PM

In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Happy Ntshingila for an update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190916-psl-logo-edjpg

Absa ends sponsorship of PSL

4 June 2020 11:58 AM

"While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chanel Simmonds

#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds

3 June 2020 12:11 PM

In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting Billie Jean King and how she would like to see the sport grow on home soil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thapelogif

Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns

2 June 2020 12:49 PM

Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana after both signed new four-year contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

30 May 2020 12:48 PM

Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mthethwajpg

[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations

30 May 2020 10:29 AM

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

202004005netballsapresidentjpg

#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane

28 May 2020 8:00 PM

In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some of the exciting plans she has as the World Cup approaches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sibusiso Vilane.jpg

History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge

28 May 2020 4:21 PM

Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but he pushed through and climbed many more peaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191001dorettegif

#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst

25 May 2020 7:09 PM

In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst who takes us through her journey in the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane

Local World

I don't understand why anyone thinks this is dehumanising or racist - UCT Prof

Local

Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect ‘sanitised’ schools

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa’s family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC’s trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA