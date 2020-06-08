Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Eusebius McKaiser Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report. 7 June 2020 10:28 PM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
View all Local
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration. 6 June 2020 2:57 PM
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town. 6 June 2020 1:32 PM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation. 5 June 2020 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Ha... 6 June 2020 1:45 PM
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] King Price ad taking comical spin on lockdown leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago

8 June 2020 7:47 AM
by
Tags:
Reserve bank
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago
COVID19

The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open.

With South Africa battling to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, its economy has taken a huge knock and is unlikely to go back to normal.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic produced a tricky environment.

RELATED: The Reserve Bank is buying government bonds for corona relief

He joins Bongani Bingwa and says it is difficult to assess the actual impact of the pandemic on the economy.

We know that it has been a shock to the economy, global supply chains were disrupted and South Africa is also tuned into those supply chains, either exporting or importing. This is a health crisis but the response to the health crisis was that countries went into a lockdown and economic activity couldn't take place.

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - Reserve Bank

It is difficult to assess the measures that the Reserve Bank took when the economy was closed, however as the economy opens up, it would be possible to asses, he says.

Lastly, Statistic South Africa has had to postpone the release of the gross domestic product figures and the Reserve Bank has had to postpone the release of its June quarterly bulletin. That means we are making policy using very minimal information.

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank has deployed multiple tools to provide support to the economy but the effectiveness of that support would be measured as the economy opens.

Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - Reserve Bank

Listen below to the full interview:


8 June 2020 7:47 AM
by
Tags:
Reserve bank
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago
COVID19

Recommended

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

David Mabuza

UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998

7 June 2020 10:28 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200605-ramaphosa-edjpg

Ramaphosa tells Western Cape government to headhunt staff to help fight COVID-19

5 June 2020 3:54 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher gives details into President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Mabuza

If Free State didn't flatten curve province would be burning - David Mabuza

5 June 2020 12:59 PM

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on the deputy president's visit to assess the province's state of readiness to fight COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

'Making smokers go cold turkey is cruel, your immune system can be affected'

5 June 2020 11:19 AM

Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says the courts will hear its application on ban of tobacco soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180307thuligif

Prof Thuli Madonsela pens an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

5 June 2020 8:10 AM

The professor has raised her concerns on the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8a258830-d0ff-49c1-8a4e-f9475828040c.jpg

'Government should look at aiding the entire aviation industry'

4 June 2020 5:11 PM

Airlines Association of Southern Africa chief executive Chris Zweigenthal says the airline revenue went to zero overnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children pupils back to school Grade 1 123rfeducation 123lifestyle 123rf

Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court

4 June 2020 4:47 PM

ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock says they are worried about what happens to children when they are left alone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

About 10,000 donated masks stuck at OR Tambo International Airport

4 June 2020 4:05 PM

Mountain Club of SA president Greg Moseley says they must pay R25,000 to get the masks released by customs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ezp9drewsae2vijjpg

Three people arrested for transporting dagga from Hillbrow to Tshwane

4 June 2020 1:30 PM

Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela says people in Tshwane are not observing lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Lockdown regulations case was badly litigated - Pierre de Vos

4 June 2020 10:57 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos says the judgment has merits of being appealed and overturned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago

Politics

Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa

Local Politics

95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

LIVE BLOG: Back to school for thousands of grades 7s and 12s around SA

8 June 2020 7:39 AM

Hospersa to hold another meeting with Tygerberg Hospital over worker safety

8 June 2020 7:39 AM

Vaal Dam levels below 50%, residents urged to use water sparingly

8 June 2020 7:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA