Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago





With South Africa battling to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, its economy has taken a huge knock and is unlikely to go back to normal.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic produced a tricky environment.

He joins Bongani Bingwa and says it is difficult to assess the actual impact of the pandemic on the economy.

We know that it has been a shock to the economy, global supply chains were disrupted and South Africa is also tuned into those supply chains, either exporting or importing. This is a health crisis but the response to the health crisis was that countries went into a lockdown and economic activity couldn't take place. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - Reserve Bank

It is difficult to assess the measures that the Reserve Bank took when the economy was closed, however as the economy opens up, it would be possible to asses, he says.

Lastly, Statistic South Africa has had to postpone the release of the gross domestic product figures and the Reserve Bank has had to postpone the release of its June quarterly bulletin. That means we are making policy using very minimal information. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank has deployed multiple tools to provide support to the economy but the effectiveness of that support would be measured as the economy opens. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - Reserve Bank

