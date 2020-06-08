[WATCH] King Price ad taking comical spin on lockdown leaves us in stitches

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Which is better a face mask or face shield when it comes to preventing Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Back to School in KZN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
Children return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:11
Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents
Today at 18:08
Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:08
New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Book - ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Making a living as Coconut Kelz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind “Coconut Kelz” at ...
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela's U-Turn on nationalisation Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by... 8 June 2020 11:57 AM
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this. 8 June 2020 10:50 AM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika. 8 June 2020 11:38 AM
Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open. 8 June 2020 7:47 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
Pirates' Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Ha... 6 June 2020 1:45 PM
[WATCH] King Price ad taking comical spin on lockdown leaves us in stitches

8 June 2020 8:26 AM
by
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman sings to police officer 'You about to lose your job' goes viral

King Price ad taking comical spin on lockdown leaves us in stitches

King Price Insurance has taken a comical spin on being stopped at a roadblock during the lockdown.

Watch this hilarious video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


screen-shot-2020-06-08-at-82052-ampng

[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea

8 June 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

connie-chiume-twitterjpg

Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime'

7 June 2020 3:31 PM

The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto.

drakensberg-boys-choir

[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile'

6 June 2020 9:41 AM

The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes.

buhlebendalo-1jpg

The Soil's Buhlebendalo talks about her debut album and individual growth

5 June 2020 4:08 PM

The artist joined Azania Mosaka on her show to share more on the album entitled Chosi.

ex4z-bixkaaoqlpjpg

Meet the hilarious Tyson Ngubeni

5 June 2020 3:28 PM

The comedian says he practises a lot of voices when he is at home so he can perfect his craft.

screen-shot-2020-06-05-at-84301-ampng

[WATCH] Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused

5 June 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

screen-shot-2020-06-05-at-81657-ampng

[WATCH] Woman sings to police officer 'You about to lose your job' goes viral

5 June 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

screen-shot-2020-06-04-at-83246-ampng

[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral

4 June 2020 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

screen-shot-2020-06-04-at-84402-ampng

[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them

4 June 2020 8:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

screen-shot-2020-06-03-at-82111-ampng

[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s

3 June 2020 8:46 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect 'sanitised' schools 8 June 2020 1:17 PM

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa's family in their fight for justice 8 June 2020 12:50 PM

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC's trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted 8 June 2020 12:40 PM

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

