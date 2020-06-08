[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea
Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea
Social media is talking after a huge mudslide in Norway was recorded dragging several houses into the the sea.
Watch this video below:
Just now in Alta, Norway: Huge mudslide dragging several houses into the sea. pic.twitter.com/xR4t5zLI7m— Jan Fredrik Drabløs (@JanFredrikD) June 3, 2020
