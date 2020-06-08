Streaming issues? Report here
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane

8 June 2020 10:50 AM
by
Tags:
Racism
law
Collins Khosa
Collins Khosa killing
George Floyd
pabasa

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this.

Senior advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says law is about looking at human beings and their disputes and the current dispute in the world is the relation between human beings, class and society.

He says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this because those who are not white have been regarded as subhuman.

Speaking to Eusebius McKaiser, Sikhakhane talks about why the Pan African Bar Association of South Africa (Pabasa) has issued a statement of support in solidarity with George Floyd.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in America when a white police officer knelt on his neck depriving him of oxygen for nine minutes. The death of Floyd has sparked worldwide protests calling for an end to racism.

RELATED: George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder

We recognise that white supremacy is brutal, its roots are brutal and violent, its manifestations are brutal and its perpetrators active or complicit have no regard for human life for those they regard as sub-human and no lawyer should watch that and do nothing.

Senior advocate Muzi Sikhakhane

To behave as if law is this exclusive study and craft that should not concern itself with justice and issues that affect society is self-inspired by the profits desire by lawyers and other professionals.

Senior advocate Muzi Sikhakhane

RELATED: SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Conversations about race, white supremacy and discrimination are uncomfortable, adds Sikhakhane.

When you raise the issue of racism a number of South Africans think you are suggesting they are not good people, therefore they sulk and go on the defensive.

Senior advocate Muzi Sikhakhane

They fail to understand we are addressing a system and not them.

Senior advocate Muzi Sikhakhane

Sikhakhane goes on to add that those who are comfortable with the race talk often want to have it on their own terms.

I actually think the worst racists you will find are usually the those who you will find on the left of the political spectrum, those who are with us, those who think they are not racists among the white people.

Senior advocate Muzi Sikhakhane

What they have done is that they have prevented themselves from learning more because they think they are morally superior, partially because they are part of progressive forces.

Senior advocate Muzi Sikhakhane

Listen to the full interview below...


