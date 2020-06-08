Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Which is better a face mask or face shield when it comes to preventing Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Back to School in KZN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
Children return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:11
Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents
Today at 18:08
Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:08
New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Book - ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Making a living as Coconut Kelz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind “Coconut Kelz” at ...
No Items to show
Latest Local
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools.
8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela's U-turn on nationalisation
Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by...
8 June 2020 11:57 AM
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this.
8 June 2020 10:50 AM
View all Local
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools.
8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner
Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika.
8 June 2020 11:38 AM
Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago
The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open.
8 June 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela's U-turn on nationalisation
Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by...
8 June 2020 11:57 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive
Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse.
4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19
Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well.
4 June 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?
Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them
8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime'
The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto.
7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'
Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown.
6 June 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pirates' Motshwari recovers from COVID-19
Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal.
8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland
McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019.
8 June 2020 6:59 AM
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports
In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Ha...
6 June 2020 1:45 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner

8 June 2020 11:38 AM
Lockdown
COVID-19
Hairdressers
salons
Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus South Africa is under lockdown Level 3.

Even though a lot more industries are operating, South Africans still cannot get a haircut as hair salons remain closed under lockdown Level 3.

Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the beauty industry and whether it should be opened under this lockdown level with Sobert store owner Karen Hill and Salon business owner Felicia Ntsika.

RELATED: Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown

Karen says the industry employs many people and the lockdown, has resulted in those people not having livelihood and not having an income.

I employ 23 people across my two salons and for the period of lockdown, not only are they unable to generate an income but they also cant do it in their personal capacity as it is a criminalised activity.

Karen Hill, Salon business owner

She says the people element is the thing that gets to her the most and affects the industry the most.

If you are the owner of a salon, a spa or a hairdresser, we have amazingly talented people who are experts in what they do but not in anything else and during the period of lockdown, they have no income.

Karen Hill, Salon business owner

She says as a result of the pandemic over 40% of business might not open.

Ntsika says she employs 42 individuals and says because of the lockdown, there is has been no income whatsover.

You still have your standing obligations, even though the landlords can be generous and say no rent, there is still operational costs.

Felicia Ntsika, Salon business owner

Listen below to the full conversation:


Lockdown
COVID-19
Hairdressers
salons
Western Cape grade 7 pupils

Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools

8 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools.

170921lesetja-kganyago-sarbjpg

Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago

8 June 2020 7:47 AM

The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open.

David Mabuza

UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998

7 June 2020 10:28 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report.

200605-ramaphosa-edjpg

Ramaphosa tells Western Cape government to headhunt staff to help fight COVID-19

5 June 2020 3:54 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher gives details into President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the province.

David Mabuza

If Free State didn't flatten curve province would be burning - David Mabuza

5 June 2020 12:59 PM

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on the deputy president's visit to assess the province's state of readiness to fight COVID-19.

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

'Making smokers go cold turkey is cruel, your immune system can be affected'

5 June 2020 11:19 AM

Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says the courts will hear its application on ban of tobacco soon.

180307thuligif

Prof Thuli Madonsela pens an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

5 June 2020 8:10 AM

The professor has raised her concerns on the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

8a258830-d0ff-49c1-8a4e-f9475828040c.jpg

'Government should look at aiding the entire aviation industry'

4 June 2020 5:11 PM

Airlines Association of Southern Africa chief executive Chris Zweigenthal says the airline revenue went to zero overnight.

Children pupils back to school Grade 1 123rfeducation 123lifestyle 123rf

Fight to have nursery schools reopened may head to court

4 June 2020 4:47 PM

ECD owners of South Africa co-founder Jenny De Kock says they are worried about what happens to children when they are left alone.

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

About 10,000 donated masks stuck at OR Tambo International Airport

4 June 2020 4:05 PM

Mountain Club of SA president Greg Moseley says they must pay R25,000 to get the masks released by customs.

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect ‘sanitised’ schools

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa’s family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC’s trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

