Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner





In an effort to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus South Africa is under lockdown Level 3.

Even though a lot more industries are operating, South Africans still cannot get a haircut as hair salons remain closed under lockdown Level 3.

Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the beauty industry and whether it should be opened under this lockdown level with Sobert store owner Karen Hill and Salon business owner Felicia Ntsika.

Karen says the industry employs many people and the lockdown, has resulted in those people not having livelihood and not having an income.

I employ 23 people across my two salons and for the period of lockdown, not only are they unable to generate an income but they also cant do it in their personal capacity as it is a criminalised activity. Karen Hill, Salon business owner

She says the people element is the thing that gets to her the most and affects the industry the most.

If you are the owner of a salon, a spa or a hairdresser, we have amazingly talented people who are experts in what they do but not in anything else and during the period of lockdown, they have no income. Karen Hill, Salon business owner

She says as a result of the pandemic over 40% of business might not open.

Ntsika says she employs 42 individuals and says because of the lockdown, there is has been no income whatsover.

You still have your standing obligations, even though the landlords can be generous and say no rent, there is still operational costs. Felicia Ntsika, Salon business owner

