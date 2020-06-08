Taxi industry increases taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The South African National Taxi Council has announced a price hike across the country.
The industry will implement an increase from R13 to R30 - as of 15 June - and the reason for this it says is because Covid-19 regulations limiting the number of people allowed in a taxi.
Is this increase justified, even in the light of the restriction on passenger numbers during Covid-19?
Bruce Whitfield asked what would happen if for example all the airlines got together and decided to fix the price of plane tickets - what the competition commission would say about that.
The prices are set by the taxi industry themselves depending on the routes and distance...by Santaco, the NPA and the local associations.Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive, Director - SA Taxi Foundation
Airlines are regulated and we've had conversations around having government and the taxi industry working on regulations and fares but we know there is very little funding...and as such the industry is receiving zero funding from government.. so (regarding the 70 per cent capacity rule) basically government has been asking them to fund commuters with no assistance.Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive, Director - SA Taxi Foundation
I'm not advocating happily that we want commuters to be paying these fares but I understand the plight of a small business owner operating at a loss...expected to run at 70 per cent capacity which we understand... but in this period it's been over 70 days that we've been expected to run at these losses...Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive, Director - SA Taxi Foundation
But according to Ndumiso Hadebe, independent economist, justifying the increase is more complicated than passenger numbers.
This one is a very difficult one to justify because it comes at the back of the public passenger transport marketing enquiry by the competition competition in which they've received a number of complaints of short distance buses excessively priced...Ndumiso Hadebe - independent economist
If you look at the fact that between 70 and 80 per cent of the South African population is dependent on public passenger transport for mobility, it creates a very difficult trade-off...and the implications of the increase does have ramifications for workers, for the fiscal position of the SA government...Ndumiso Hadebe, independent economist
Listen to the sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johannesburg.Read More
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000 large enterprises.Read More
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity
Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments in South African businesses under stress from the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation
Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May.Read More
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive
Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse.Read More
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19
Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well.Read More
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship
Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship.Read More
Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end?
Covid-19 and race riots - is President Donald Trump's re-election campaign collapsing?Read More
'Government should look at aiding the entire aviation industry'
Airlines Association of Southern Africa chief executive Chris Zweigenthal says the airline revenue went to zero overnight.Read More
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.Read More