Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity
Ninety One started in South Africa, in '91, as Investec Asset Management.
The asset manager, in partnership with a private equity firm, has now launched a R10 billion fund that will target to preserve South African businesses under stress from the coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting lockdown in the country.
What we are trying to do is support companies that went into Covid-19 viable but could face significant revenue pressures over the next six to 18 months.Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA investments - Ninety One
There are a range of business that have been impacted by the lockdown - I think when we started to talk about it everybody assumed what would be the hardest hit would be the tourism and travel areas but also companies that run on 50% or 30 % of normal whether it is a waste management company or a company that runs maintenance for Eskom for example...Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA investments - Ninety One
So - many companies that have been hurt by the lockdown that on a three- to five-year basis are quite important to retaining a productive capacity in SA...the nature of the fund is that we need to take a five-year view.Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA investments - Ninety One
Listen to the interview below.
