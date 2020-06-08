Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Use of Pension Fund to spur growth post COVID-19 South Africa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080 There are 2,594 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 943,059. 8 June 2020 8:55 PM
We are determined to take the matter right to the end - Mpianzi family lawyer The family Enock Mpianzi will be suing the Gauteng Education Department for R10 million for his death. 8 June 2020 6:11 PM
Joburg Mayor Makhubo self-isolates after staffer tests positive for COVID-19 It’s understood a staff member in the mayor’s office tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the Western Cape for a funer... 8 June 2020 5:56 PM
View all Local
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika. 8 June 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] King Price ad taking comical spin on lockdown leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?

8 June 2020 7:21 PM
by
Tags:
Technology
EOH
COVID-19

Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000 large enterprises.

EOH is a technology partner for a number of South Africa’s leading JSE-listed, blue-chip companies, as well as key metros and government departments.

The company was in trouble with the share price collapsing and new CEO Stephen van Coller had to turn it around.

And just as things were beginning to look up, the Covid-19 disaster hit.

The only good thing is I had a year practice-run before the next crisis came so we were pretty well-prepared. A year ago we went into a similar crisis - we did not have systems in place, the people in place, information in place...we had to sit in front of all the risk committees, had to get a communications strategy up...

Stephen Van Coller, CEO/Executive Director - Eoh Holdings

I talk about the three Cs: the first one is don't waste a crisis; the second one is communication, communication, communication - and the third one is be conservative. We were the first mover in SA doing the big salary cuts...my salary costs are 50 per cent of my costs...

Stephen Van Coller, CEO/Executive Director - Eoh Holdings

You're going into battle..you set up camp with the best resources that you got and even if you over-prepare you don't mind...I set a target of 400 million rand worth of sales...cost savings...

Stephen Van Coller, CEO/Executive Director - Eoh Holdings

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


8 June 2020 7:21 PM
by
Tags:
Technology
EOH
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Business

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients

8 June 2020 7:58 PM

Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

invest-grow-wealthjpg

Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity

8 June 2020 6:52 PM

Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments in South African businesses under stress from the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

Taxi industry increases taxi fares by a staggering 172%

8 June 2020 6:43 PM

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has announced a radical price fare hike across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191214malemaeffnpajpg

Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation

8 June 2020 11:57 AM

Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

101167622-1759886180818799-401925019539603456-njpg

This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive

4 June 2020 8:16 PM

Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

missionjpg

Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19

4 June 2020 7:26 PM

Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180417-psl-relegationedjpg

The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship

4 June 2020 6:46 PM

Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end?

4 June 2020 6:37 PM

Covid-19 and race riots - is President Donald Trump's re-election campaign collapsing?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

8a258830-d0ff-49c1-8a4e-f9475828040c.jpg

'Government should look at aiding the entire aviation industry'

4 June 2020 5:11 PM

Airlines Association of Southern Africa chief executive Chris Zweigenthal says the airline revenue went to zero overnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

151007BrianHabana-gif.gif

Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana

3 June 2020 8:18 PM

Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We are determined to take the matter right to the end - Mpianzi family lawyer

Local

UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080

World Local

The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane

Local World

EWN Highlights

Bail set at $1 million for policeman charged with Floyd murder

8 June 2020 8:27 PM

WHO says coronavirus situation 'worsening' worldwide

8 June 2020 8:12 PM

France police to ban chokehold arrest as protest anger mounts

8 June 2020 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA