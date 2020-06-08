Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
EOH is a technology partner for a number of South Africa’s leading JSE-listed, blue-chip companies, as well as key metros and government departments.
The company was in trouble with the share price collapsing and new CEO Stephen van Coller had to turn it around.
And just as things were beginning to look up, the Covid-19 disaster hit.
The only good thing is I had a year practice-run before the next crisis came so we were pretty well-prepared. A year ago we went into a similar crisis - we did not have systems in place, the people in place, information in place...we had to sit in front of all the risk committees, had to get a communications strategy up...Stephen Van Coller, CEO/Executive Director - Eoh Holdings
I talk about the three Cs: the first one is don't waste a crisis; the second one is communication, communication, communication - and the third one is be conservative. We were the first mover in SA doing the big salary cuts...my salary costs are 50 per cent of my costs...Stephen Van Coller, CEO/Executive Director - Eoh Holdings
You're going into battle..you set up camp with the best resources that you got and even if you over-prepare you don't mind...I set a target of 400 million rand worth of sales...cost savings...Stephen Van Coller, CEO/Executive Director - Eoh Holdings
Listen to the interview below.
