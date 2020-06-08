Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:05
Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Which is better a face mask or face shield when it comes to preventing Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Back to School in KZN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
Children return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:11
Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents
Today at 18:08
Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:08
New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Book - 'Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of 'Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits"
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Making a living as Coconut Kelz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind "Coconut Kelz"
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by... 8 June 2020 11:57 AM
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this. 8 June 2020 10:50 AM
View all Local
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika. 8 June 2020 11:38 AM
Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open. 8 June 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by... 8 June 2020 11:57 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Ha... 6 June 2020 1:45 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela's U-turn on nationalisation

8 June 2020 11:57 AM
by
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters
Cyril Ramaphosa
Nelson Mandela
APARTHEID
Nationalisation

Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Monday said President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the economy to please white monopoly capital and now Sekhukhune, which didn’t have any known COVID-19 cases now had the biggest numbers in Limpopo.

Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of an African American man, George Floyd, by police in Minneapolis in May.

He began by calling for an end to xenophobic attacks in South Africa and solidarity on the continent.

Malema said Ramaphosa was to blame for former President Nelson Mandela’s shift in stance on nationalisation.

“The first speech that Nelson Mandela gave after prison, he said we would nationalise until Cyril took him to meet the Mennel family and he said 'it's not going to work' and abandoned the radical economic programme that existed for since the formation of the youth league.”

Malema accuses Ramaphosa of continuing to put white monopoly before the lives of South Africans even today.

“Now you open the economy after it was said it was too early to reopen the economy because a lot of people are going to die. In Sekhukhune, in Limpopo, there were zero cases of COVID-19, but the day they opened the mine Sekhukhune has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Limpopo.”

He’s told supporters that not all police should be painted with the same brush of being corrupt but those who are must be exposed.


This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation


Recommended

More from Local

nattrassjpg

I don't understand why anyone thinks this is dehumanising or racist - UCT Prof

8 June 2020 1:41 PM

UCT professor Nicoli Nattrass explains why her study on why black students don't study biology is not racist.

Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools

8 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools.

Read More arrow_forward

190521zuma2gif

The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane

8 June 2020 10:50 AM

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this.

Read More arrow_forward

motshwarijpg

Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19

8 June 2020 10:44 AM

Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal.

Read More arrow_forward

David Mabuza

UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998

7 June 2020 10:28 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report.

Read More arrow_forward

angie-motshekga-7-june-2020png

95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners

7 June 2020 4:49 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier.

Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga1

[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness

7 June 2020 4:04 PM

Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant.

Read More arrow_forward

school-lerners-girl-pupil-shoes-black-uniformjpg

Anxious about kids' return to school? Weigh up the pros and cons says Nikki Bush

7 June 2020 12:49 PM

The parenting expert says many children are experiencing equal amounts of excitement and anxiety about going back to class.

Read More arrow_forward

teacher school classroom learning

'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA

7 June 2020 11:12 AM

DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway.

Read More arrow_forward

andrew-mlangeni-on-his-95th-birthdayjpg

[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday

6 June 2020 2:57 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

101167622-1759886180818799-401925019539603456-njpg

This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive

4 June 2020 8:16 PM

Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse.

Read More arrow_forward

missionjpg

Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19

4 June 2020 7:26 PM

Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well.

Read More arrow_forward

180417-psl-relegationedjpg

The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship

4 June 2020 6:46 PM

Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship.

Read More arrow_forward

US President Donald Trump in New York 2017 123rfpolitics 123rf

Trump is battered by crisis after crisis ahead of elections - is this the end?

4 June 2020 6:37 PM

Covid-19 and race riots - is President Donald Trump's re-election campaign collapsing?

Read More arrow_forward

8a258830-d0ff-49c1-8a4e-f9475828040c.jpg

'Government should look at aiding the entire aviation industry'

4 June 2020 5:11 PM

Airlines Association of Southern Africa chief executive Chris Zweigenthal says the airline revenue went to zero overnight.

Read More arrow_forward

151007BrianHabana-gif.gif

Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana

3 June 2020 8:18 PM

Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.

Read More arrow_forward

download-20jpg

Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field

3 June 2020 7:18 PM

Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.

Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

How long before everyone has access to financial services

3 June 2020 7:15 PM

Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now.

Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations

3 June 2020 6:42 PM

Government has two weeks to overhaul lockdown regulations they say were put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, or win an appeal.

Read More arrow_forward

vertical-logopng

University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs

2 June 2020 7:45 PM

The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect ‘sanitised’ schools

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa’s family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC’s trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

