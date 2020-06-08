Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Monday said President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the economy to please white monopoly capital and now Sekhukhune, which didn’t have any known COVID-19 cases now had the biggest numbers in Limpopo.
Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of an African American man, George Floyd, by police in Minneapolis in May.
He began by calling for an end to xenophobic attacks in South Africa and solidarity on the continent.
Malema said Ramaphosa was to blame for former President Nelson Mandela’s shift in stance on nationalisation.
“The first speech that Nelson Mandela gave after prison, he said we would nationalise until Cyril took him to meet the Mennel family and he said 'it's not going to work' and abandoned the radical economic programme that existed for since the formation of the youth league.”
Malema accuses Ramaphosa of continuing to put white monopoly before the lives of South Africans even today.
“Now you open the economy after it was said it was too early to reopen the economy because a lot of people are going to die. In Sekhukhune, in Limpopo, there were zero cases of COVID-19, but the day they opened the mine Sekhukhune has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Limpopo.”
He’s told supporters that not all police should be painted with the same brush of being corrupt but those who are must be exposed.
EFF Commissar @NatashaNtlangw1 sends a message of solidarity to the #BlackLivesMatter movement.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 8, 2020
Today, WE STILL CANNOT BREATHE because the white racist establishment has us pinned down, with their knees of oppression on our necks.#EFFBLMProtest pic.twitter.com/iYqPwGoxG6
June 8, 2020
Deputy President @FloydShivambu leading the protest outside the U.S. Consulate General in Sandton in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement #EFFBLMProtest. pic.twitter.com/TPa0BE0Ujj— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 8, 2020
National Chairperson @veronica_mente leading the protest outside the U.S. Consulate General in Cape Town in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement #EFFBLMProtest.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 8, 2020
We demand justice for senseless murders of black people in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/UsXnykYEJZ
National Chairperson @veronica_mente addressing the protesters that have come to kneel outside the U.S. Consulate General in Cape Town in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement #EFFBLMProtest pic.twitter.com/xhShIgVouj— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 8, 2020
This article first appeared on EWN : Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation
