[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?





Many South Africans have gradually returned to work while Grade 7 and 12 pupils return to school.

Are you experiencing anxieties and fears around stepping out into the world because of COVID-19?

Clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer unpacks these fears and what you can do to navigate them.

I think what's really hard is how much we still don't know. We are still so early into it. Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

What we have to do is take what we are being told and what we do know and applying that in a way which still allows us to do the things that we need to start doing and we are allowed to do, but in ways that still keep us safer. Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

There is no guarantee of anything. It is always about kind of calculated risks .... but at the same time it is foolish to disregard everything. Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

