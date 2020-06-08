[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:05
Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Which is better a face mask or face shield when it comes to preventing Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Back to School in KZN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
Children return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:11
Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents
Today at 18:08
Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:08
New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Book - 'Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of 'Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits"
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Making a living as Coconut Kelz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind "Coconut Kelz"
No Items to show
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela's U-turn on nationalisation Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by... 8 June 2020 11:57 AM
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this. 8 June 2020 10:50 AM
View all Local
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika. 8 June 2020 11:38 AM
Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open. 8 June 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by... 8 June 2020 11:57 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Ha... 6 June 2020 1:45 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?

8 June 2020 12:22 PM
by
Tags:
reintergration
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them

Many South Africans have gradually returned to work while Grade 7 and 12 pupils return to school.

Are you experiencing anxieties and fears around stepping out into the world because of COVID-19?

Clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer unpacks these fears and what you can do to navigate them.

I think what's really hard is how much we still don't know. We are still so early into it.

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

What we have to do is take what we are being told and what we do know and applying that in a way which still allows us to do the things that we need to start doing and we are allowed to do, but in ways that still keep us safer.

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

There is no guarantee of anything. It is always about kind of calculated risks .... but at the same time it is foolish to disregard everything.

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


8 June 2020 12:22 PM
by
Tags:
reintergration
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

connie-chiume-twitterjpg

Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime'

7 June 2020 3:31 PM

The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150102-Lions-head.jpg

SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'

6 June 2020 3:49 PM

Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sex-education-2jpg

Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve

5 June 2020 12:29 PM

The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black-busines-woman-entrepreneur-job-freelancer-laptop-career-goals-startup123rf

How to set up your home workstation

4 June 2020 2:47 PM

Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chalk-board-school-class-educationjpg

[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19

3 June 2020 2:58 PM

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

work-from-home-office-job-remote-working-team-online-freelancer-laptop-123rf

How do I repackage myself for a new career?

3 June 2020 12:03 PM

Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191010depressiongif

Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans

2 June 2020 4:16 PM

Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-edge-of-existencejpg

[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict

2 June 2020 3:41 PM

The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

richardjpg

The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of "This is Africa"

30 May 2020 8:13 PM

This weekend's song list for Richard Nwamba's "This is Africa" show celebrating Africa Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

africa-day-1jpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

30 May 2020 6:20 PM

"This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect 'sanitised' schools

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa's family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC's trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

