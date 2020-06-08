Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools





After several months at home due to the novel coronavirus, it is back to school for Grade 7 and 12 pupils.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga confirmed that classes will resume on Monday after the department spent the past week seeing to schools that had not yet met COVID-19 related requirements.

Clement Manyathela chats to South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) spokesperson Nomusa Cembi and EWN reporters Kgomotso Modise and Nkosikhona Duma.

We visited the Isipho Primary School in Dlamini, Soweto and that school seemed to be really prepared. Of cause it only accepted Grade 7 pupils. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

Teachers were outside welcoming the pupils and there were desks meant for pupils to fill in forms as well as hand sanitisers, she reports

She says some parents were aggrieved as they were not allowed to enter the school premises and inspect premises.

We were infomed that the school is a mask zone, therefore everyone was required to have a facemask, those that didnt have a mask, they were given a mask. The school really seemed like it was prepared Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

Cembi, whose organisation released a statement in support of the schools reopening, says they saw that there was progress thus choosing to support the opening of schools.

At the beginning of May, we said schools were not ready and we conducted three surveys with school principals and we saw that there was progress made. And on that basis, we saw that schools can start. Nomusa Cembi, Spokesperson - Sadtu

She says Sadtu agreed with the minister that schools that were not ready, shouldn't open.

Duma says the education MEC in KwaZulu-Natal told reporter that the reopening of schools was smooth.

We are told that the 104 schools that have not opened are being worked on to make sure that they are ready for reopening by next week Monday. Pupils from those schools will be redirected to nearby schools. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

