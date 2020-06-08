I don't understand why anyone thinks this is dehumanising or racist - UCT Prof

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:08
Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi
Ndumiso Hadebe - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 18:15
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:08
New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Book - ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Making a living as Coconut Kelz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind “Coconut Kelz” at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Why some courts function during lockdown while others don't Chairperson of the General Council of the Bar, Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle says judges are not properly equipped to work remotely. 8 June 2020 5:04 PM
[LISTEN] Boogaloo Cannabis Academy offers online short courses Azania Mosaka talks to co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy Trenton Birch about this and more. 8 June 2020 3:30 PM
COVID-19 is milder in babies and children but facts change daily - Dr Irhuma Wits University clinical pharmacologist Dr Mohammed Irhuma talks about how COVID-19 affects children and babies. 8 June 2020 3:19 PM
View all Local
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open. 8 June 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] King Price ad taking comical spin on lockdown leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this. 8 June 2020 10:50 AM
UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report. 7 June 2020 10:28 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
View all World
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 8 June 2020 8:00 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

I don't understand why anyone thinks this is dehumanising or racist - UCT Prof

8 June 2020 1:41 PM
by
Tags:
UCT
Racism
Study
dehumanising
biology
Nicoli Nattrass

UCT professor Nicoli Nattrass explains why her study on why black students don't study biology is not racist.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) professor Nicoli Nattrass has defended her work and hit back on her detractors.

Nattrass study on 'Why are Black South African Students Less Likely to Consider Studying Biological Sciences?' has been labelled as dehumanising and patronising.

The controversial paper was published by the South African Journal of Science last month.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Nattrass says she did the study because in this year's Master's class in Conservation Biology there were no black South Africans.

We need a much more diverse set of students and colleagues to grapple with this, we need people who understand science ecology.

Professor Nicoli Nattrass

We were not judging anybody. We drew up a questionnaire and the student researchers went out during their lunchtime and interviewed as many people as they could get.

Professor Nicoli Nattrass

Looking at the results, black South African students were more likely to be saying things like 'I support conservation but I don't have an interest in a career in it'. I don't understand why anyone thinks this is dehumanising or why the research itself is racist.

Professor Nicoli Nattrass

Nattrass says she had six student researchers who helped her with the research.

I presented this research to a university committee and everybody thought that is really interesting. Now because it is being misinterpreted and miscommunicated I am being branded as a racist and that that project is racist, I reject that.

Professor Nicoli Nattrass

This was an exploratory study. I did not submit it as a research paper, I submitted it as a commentary.

Professor Nicoli Nattrass

I am upset that the university has denied me the space to have a reasonable discussion.

Professor Nicoli Nattrass

To read Professor Nicoli Nattrass' study, as published in the SA Journal of Science, click here_

Listen to the full interview below...


8 June 2020 1:41 PM
by
Tags:
UCT
Racism
Study
dehumanising
biology
Nicoli Nattrass

Recommended

More from Local

191205geoffgif

Joburg Mayor Makhubo self-isolates after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

8 June 2020 5:56 PM

It’s understood a staff member in the mayor’s office tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200128enockjpg

Enock Mpianzi's family suing Gauteng Education Dept for R10m

8 June 2020 5:04 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Monday afternoon while giving an update on the resumption of the 2020 academic year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hammer-auction-courtjpg

[LISTEN] Why some courts function during lockdown while others don't

8 June 2020 5:04 PM

Chairperson of the General Council of the Bar, Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle says judges are not properly equipped to work remotely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chalk-board-school-class-educationjpg

School reopening: What happens when the next cohort comes? - Naptosa

8 June 2020 4:55 PM

A number of schools were unable to open on Monday because of varying issues like the supply of water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190606cannabisjpg

[LISTEN] Boogaloo Cannabis Academy offers online short courses

8 June 2020 3:30 PM

Azania Mosaka talks to co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy Trenton Birch about this and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother holding baby feet 123rflifestyle 123rfparenting 123rffamily 123rf

COVID-19 is milder in babies and children but facts change daily - Dr Irhuma

8 June 2020 3:19 PM

Wits University clinical pharmacologist Dr Mohammed Irhuma talks about how COVID-19 affects children and babies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171108-taxi-strike3edjpg

Transport ministry appeals for patience as Armsta prepares to increase taxi fare

8 June 2020 1:49 PM

The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association has announced that it will hike its prices by 172%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools

8 June 2020 1:14 PM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191214malemaeffnpajpg

Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation

8 June 2020 11:57 AM

Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190521zuma2gif

The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane

8 June 2020 10:50 AM

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Enock Mpianzi's family suing Gauteng Education Dept for R10m

Local

The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane

Local World

Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Joburg Mayor Makhubo self-isolates after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

8 June 2020 5:56 PM

Mashaba lays criminal complaint over Public Protector report leak

8 June 2020 5:21 PM

Debate on Sarb’s mandate not evidence-based - Kganyago

8 June 2020 4:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA