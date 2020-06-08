Transport ministry appeals for patience as Armsta prepares to increase taxi fare
The Transport Ministry has appealed for patience from the taxi industry as the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) prepares to hike its taxi fare by 172%.
This means from 15 June, Alexandra commuters would have to fork out R30 for a single trip to Sandton instead of the R11 that they were currently paying.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report chairperson Victor Moeketsi said there has been no light shed on government's plans to support the industry since the start of the lockdown.
From the inception of the lockdown we have been promised that there will be some form of relief or intervention from the government. Now we are on day 74 without any light being shed as to will we ever as the industry, get the relief.Victor Moeketsi, Chairperson - Armsta
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine explains the delay.
Minister Mbalula is on record saying there are mechanisms that have been put in place to begin the process to negotiate exactly what it will look like, this assistance. Modalities have been proposed, the delay comes in when we try to make sure that it is an inter-disciplinary and multi-departmental approach ... discussions are at an advanced stage.Ayanda Allie Paine, Spokesperson for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
We appeal for patience, we appeal for calm. Making poor people and the middle class pay more than 117 percent more than what they were paying originally is not the way to go.Ayanda Allie Paine, Spokesperson for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
A fair increase that is moderate, that is fair and justifiable may be warranted and that, yes, we could support but something that is exorbitant is leaving a bitter taste in one's mouth.Ayanda Allie Paine, Spokesperson for Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
