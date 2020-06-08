[LISTEN] Boogaloo Cannabis Academy offers online short courses
Boogaloo Cannabis Academy co-founder Trenton Birch says trained personnel are needed for the cannabis industry to realise its full potential and make sure there are certain standards set in terms of regulation.
The academy has launched its first suite of short courses online.
It has partnered with the US-based cannabis online education platform, Medical Marijuana 411, and where necessary, customized the course content for the South African market.
Birch took some time out to talk to Azania Mosaka about this and more.
We get a lot of people coming to us saying they want to learn about the industry and we go back and say but what do you know about the plant? You really need to understand the plant - what it is and it's medicinal benefits, how it works, how it grows ... some of our courses cover that.Trenton Birch, Co-founder - Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
It is a bit of a minefield at the moment but there is certainly a lot of scope for people who want to get into the industry or want to upskill. There isn't a doctor in this country that at some point doesn't need to upskill on cannabis and learn about it because their patients are going to demand it.Trenton Birch, Co-founder - Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
At the moment we offer short courses ... we also believe at the moment that these are mainly designed for upskilling.Trenton Birch, Co-founder - Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
More from Local
Joburg Mayor Makhubo self-isolates after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
It’s understood a staff member in the mayor’s office tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week.Read More
Enock Mpianzi's family suing Gauteng Education Dept for R10m
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Monday afternoon while giving an update on the resumption of the 2020 academic year.Read More
[LISTEN] Why some courts function during lockdown while others don't
Chairperson of the General Council of the Bar, Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle says judges are not properly equipped to work remotely.Read More
School reopening: What happens when the next cohort comes? - Naptosa
A number of schools were unable to open on Monday because of varying issues like the supply of water.Read More
COVID-19 is milder in babies and children but facts change daily - Dr Irhuma
Wits University clinical pharmacologist Dr Mohammed Irhuma talks about how COVID-19 affects children and babies.Read More
Transport ministry appeals for patience as Armsta prepares to increase taxi fare
The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association has announced that it will hike its prices by 172%.Read More
I don't understand why anyone thinks this is dehumanising or racist - UCT Prof
UCT professor Nicoli Nattrass explains why her study on why black students don't study biology is not racist.Read More
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools.Read More
Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation
Malema has addressed an EFF solidarity protest at the US embassy in Pretoria after the killing of African American George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in May.Read More
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane
Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this.Read More