[LISTEN] Boogaloo Cannabis Academy offers online short courses





Boogaloo Cannabis Academy co-founder Trenton Birch says trained personnel are needed for the cannabis industry to realise its full potential and make sure there are certain standards set in terms of regulation.

The academy has launched its first suite of short courses online.

It has partnered with the US-based cannabis online education platform, Medical Marijuana 411, and where necessary, customized the course content for the South African market.

Birch took some time out to talk to Azania Mosaka about this and more.

We get a lot of people coming to us saying they want to learn about the industry and we go back and say but what do you know about the plant? You really need to understand the plant - what it is and it's medicinal benefits, how it works, how it grows ... some of our courses cover that. Trenton Birch, Co-founder - Boogaloo Cannabis Academy

It is a bit of a minefield at the moment but there is certainly a lot of scope for people who want to get into the industry or want to upskill. There isn't a doctor in this country that at some point doesn't need to upskill on cannabis and learn about it because their patients are going to demand it. Trenton Birch, Co-founder - Boogaloo Cannabis Academy

At the moment we offer short courses ... we also believe at the moment that these are mainly designed for upskilling. Trenton Birch, Co-founder - Boogaloo Cannabis Academy

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....