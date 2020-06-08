COVID-19 is milder in babies and children but facts change daily - Dr Irhuma
Many parents have raised concerns over their children's health as schools reopened on Monday.
Learners have been out for school for a couple of months following the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Department of Basic Education has given assurances that proper sanitisation and protocols will be followed in school to avoid infections.
Only grade 7 and grade 12 students resumed classes on Monday, while the other grades will follow in a phased approach.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Wits University clinical pharmacologist Dr Mohammed Irhuma on how COVID-19 affects children and babies.
According to the currently available evidence, the virus to be much milder in babies and children, however, coronavirus every single day sheds light on a new fact and how it affects the biological system.Dr Mohamed Irhuma - Clinical pharmacologist - Wits University
The symptoms in babies and children are not that different from adults, fever and coughing are the most common symptoms in adults and children.Dr Mohamed Irhuma - Clinical pharmacologist - Wits University
Children with chronic asthma need to be very careful because there is an inflammatory process happening in the body and the immune system is compromised.Dr Mohamed Irhuma - Clinical pharmacologist - Wits University
Listen to the full interview below...
