COVID-19 is milder in babies and children but facts change daily - Dr Irhuma





Many parents have raised concerns over their children's health as schools reopened on Monday.

Learners have been out for school for a couple of months following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Department of Basic Education has given assurances that proper sanitisation and protocols will be followed in school to avoid infections.

Only grade 7 and grade 12 students resumed classes on Monday, while the other grades will follow in a phased approach.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Wits University clinical pharmacologist Dr Mohammed Irhuma on how COVID-19 affects children and babies.

According to the currently available evidence, the virus to be much milder in babies and children, however, coronavirus every single day sheds light on a new fact and how it affects the biological system. Dr Mohamed Irhuma - Clinical pharmacologist - Wits University

The symptoms in babies and children are not that different from adults, fever and coughing are the most common symptoms in adults and children. Dr Mohamed Irhuma - Clinical pharmacologist - Wits University

Children with chronic asthma need to be very careful because there is an inflammatory process happening in the body and the immune system is compromised. Dr Mohamed Irhuma - Clinical pharmacologist - Wits University

