DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is asking the Department of Public Enterprise and International Relations to clarify whether allegations that South African authorities are refusing landing rights to international airlines that are repatriating South African citizens are true or not.
The party has written a letter to the respective ministers saying they have received reports that two Ethiopian Airline flights have not been allowed to land in South Africa due to not being given the necessary permission.
Joanne Joseph speaks to DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman about the matter.
The story that a lot of people are saying is that there are a lot of hoops that are created to keep SAA flying than to care for South Africans that are stranded outside.Darren Bergman, DA shadow minister - International Relations
We are talking about people's lives here.Darren Bergman, DA shadow minister - International Relations
Listen to the full interview below...
