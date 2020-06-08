School reopening: What happens when the next cohort comes? - Naptosa





The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has questioned whether schools will be ready to take in the next cohort of pupils given some of the setbacks experienced with the return of Grade 7 and Grade 12 pupils.

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says a number of schools across the country were unable to open because of issues around the supply of water and the delivery of PPEs.

We accepted that there are some schools that can't be opened, come hell or high water nothing is going to make it possible for those schools to open because they have structural problems that can't be repaired. Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

The schools opened today and many areas had varying things like attendance and experiences with PPEs and etc, which brings us to the point of what happens when the next cohort comes and that's where our concerns lie now. Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

The next group comes in on the 6th of July ... With the next group we have almost 8 million children back at school and that is a huge jump, so a lot of planning needs to go into it. Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

It's about sustainability. The current readiness must be sustained until the next group comes and that group's readiness must be sustained yet a little further. Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

