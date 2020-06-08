[LISTEN] Why some courts function during lockdown while others don't
Chairperson of the General Council of the Bar, Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle, talks to Joanne Joseph about the confusion the legal fraternity has over lockdown Level 3 regulations.
Technology and infrastructure problems are some of the issues making working remotely impossible for some courts while others are able to.
The problem is there were no consistencies between the various divisions which meant the interpretation of the practice directive became a bit of a nightmare.Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle, Chairperson - General Council of the Bar
Some functions of the high court functioned relatively well while others came to a complete standstill.Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle, Chairperson - General Council of the Bar
Judges for some time now have not been properly equipped with hardware and software needed to perform their tasks properly and this has now come to roost.Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle, Chairperson - General Council of the Bar
Listen to the full interview below...
