Enock Mpianzi's family suing Gauteng Education Dept for R10m
JOHANNESBURG - The family of grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi is suing the Gauteng Education Department for R10 million for his death.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi made this announcement on Monday afternoon while giving an update on the resumption of the 2020 academic year.
Mpianzi drowned while on an orientation camp in the North West earlier this year.
More to follow.
This article first appeared on EWN : Enock Mpianzi's family suing Gauteng Education Dept for R10m
