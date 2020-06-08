We are determined to take the matter right to the end - Mpianzi family lawyer





The lawyer representing the family of grade 8 Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi has confirmed that they will be suing the Gauteng Education Department for R10 million for his death.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Monday afternoon while giving an update on the resumption of the 2020 academic year.

Mpianzi drowned while on an orientation camp in the North West at the beginning of the year.

Lawyer Ian Levitt says they are determined to take the matter right to the end.

We are prepared to take this right to the end and we will. Ian Levitt, Lawyer representing Enock Mpianzi's family

There are certain prerequisites in order to institute action against an employee so when you institute action against a principal which we are doing, you have to sue his employer which we are instituting, action against the school, the school governing body, head of department, Gauteng education department, MEC for education and the minister of education. Ian Levitt, Lawyer representing Enock Mpianzi's family

We're also proceeding with criminal charges. Ian Levitt, Lawyer representing Enock Mpianzi's family

