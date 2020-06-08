Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
Use of Pension Fund to spur growth post COVID-19 South Africa
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Joburg Mayor Makhubo self-isolates after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

8 June 2020 5:56 PM
by
City of Johannesburg
Geoff Makhubo
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa

It’s understood a staff member in the mayor’s office tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo is self-isolating after a member of staff in his private office tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s understood a staff member in the mayor’s office tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week. The said staffer was in recovery and self-isolating at home.

The mayor’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said that as a precautionary measure, Makhubo on Monday tested for COVID-19 and decided to place himself under self-isolation until the results were known.

“The entire staff complement in the executive mayor’s office has also, as a precaution, undergone tests to determine their COVID-19 status.

“The Office of the Executive Mayor will be operating from isolated sites as prescribed by the protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Ndamase said in a statement.

“The mayor will continue to monitor and provide guidance on work currently being carried out to contain and manage the spread of COVID-19 in the city whilst in self-isolation. The mayor has wished the said staff member well during their treatment and recovery process,” he added.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg Mayor Makhubo self-isolates after staffer tests positive for COVID-19












