SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer
The internal South African National Defence Force (SANDF) report which exonerates soldiers implicated in the death of Collins Khosa, the man from Alexandra who died after he was allegedly assaulted by soldiers will be taken on review by the family.
The family’s lawyer Wikus Steyl joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the case.
He says the SANDF's handling of the matter is a sham
The SANDF's handling of this entire matter is a sham and laughable. If one looks at the report filed a week or two ago, the SANDF only interrogated its members and didn't interview any of the family members or ask them any conclusions. It came to its own conclusions based on its own member who said the soldiers were provoked.Wikus Steyl, Collins Khosa family lawyer
He says when Khosa was attacked his family members went to open a complaint at the local police station and the police refused to do anything.
The military only got involved because of the court action which is unacceptable in a time like this where the military is supposed to protect us. In the high court application, the minister said there is an investigation ongoing and a final report will be filed.Wikus Steyl, Collins Khosa family lawyer
When that report came out, she started flip flopping and denying that the report exists.Wikus Steyl, Collins Khosa family lawyer
If Collins Khosa was killed in a suburb, there would be hell on the streets but because he was a poor man, his own government ignored him and tried to brush the matter under the carpet, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
