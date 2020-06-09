'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients'





As of 8 June, South Africa has 50,879 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,080 people dying from the virus.

South Africans are currently going through lockdown Level 3 and under this level South Africans can now buy alcohol from 9am until 5pm from Monday to Thursday.

Chris Baragwanath Hospital chief executive officer Dr Nkele Lesia last week told Clement Manyathela that since the alcohol ban was lifted the number of trauma cases have increased.

RELATED: 'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'

Bongani Bongwa chats to Tygerberg Hospital’s head of surgery and trauma unit professor Elmin Steyn and SAMRC’s alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs research unit director professor Charles Parry to give more insight on the alcohol ban being lifted.

We are all a bit suprised but we shouldnt be as we all know that alcohol plays a huge role in injury and trauma in this country both in hospital utilisation and also in cost. Professor Elmin Steyn, Surgery and trauma unit head - Tygerberg Hospital

When the alcohol ban was lifted there was an explosion of injuries, not only in interpersonal violence but also in car crashes, drunk driving and pedestrian related injuries. We think its got a lot to do with alcohol. Professor Elmin Steyn, Surgery and trauma unit head - Tygerberg Hospital

She says alcohol injuries will have a huge effect on the resources to meant to treat COVID-19 patients.

This shows that we have a very immature way of dealing with alcohol in this country. Professor Elmin Steyn, Surgery and trauma unit head - Tygerberg Hospital

Parry says South Africans have a huge problem where alcohol is concerned.

We are the sixth heaviest nation in the world in terms of the amount of absolute alcohol drunk per drinker per day. Alcohol is misused across the spectrum. Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs research unit director - SAMRC

He says alcohol is poorly regulated thus it makes it easily available.

Listen below to the full conversation: