[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea

Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend

Twitter user Basetsana Pule has shared how her yorkie refuses to let her boyfriend kiss her.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Anyways remember I told you guys Loki doesn't like it when his dad kisses me?



Here's a video of my child being territorial 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/ip3WpRuDda — Yellow Kolisi ☀ (@Basetsana_Pule) June 8, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: