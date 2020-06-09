Brrrr... freezing weekend ahead for Gauteng residents
The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents to prepare for cold weather conditions for later in the week.
A cold front accompanied by severe frost is expected to touch down in the province on Friday.
The South African Weather Service says there will be very cool temperatures, snowfall, and rainfall expected from Wednesday onwards for parts of the country.
❄Intense #coldfront expected on Wednesday into Thursday (10-11 June 2020).— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 8, 2020
⚠️Media Release⚠️: Intense cold front expected to hit parts of South Africa. pic.twitter.com/ZzNARdI1pb
More from Local
Virgin Active SA to implement changes to comply with COVID-19 regulations
Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman reflects on the different changes that the gym will do when it reopens.Read More
One person killed and others injured in Durban building collapse
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says rescue care workers say everyone who was inside the building has been rescued.Read More
UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080
There are 2,594 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 943,059.Read More
We are determined to take the matter right to the end - Mpianzi family lawyer
The family Enock Mpianzi will be suing the Gauteng Education Department for R10 million for his death.Read More
Joburg Mayor Makhubo self-isolates after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
It’s understood a staff member in the mayor’s office tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week.Read More
Enock Mpianzi's family suing Gauteng Education Dept for R10m
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement on Monday afternoon while giving an update on the resumption of the 2020 academic year.Read More
[LISTEN] Why some courts function during lockdown while others don't
Chairperson of the General Council of the Bar, Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle says judges are not properly equipped to work remotely.Read More
School reopening: What happens when the next cohort comes? - Naptosa
A number of schools were unable to open on Monday because of varying issues like the supply of water.Read More
[LISTEN] Boogaloo Cannabis Academy offers online short courses
Azania Mosaka talks to co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy Trenton Birch about this and more.Read More
COVID-19 is milder in babies and children but facts change daily - Dr Irhuma
Wits University clinical pharmacologist Dr Mohammed Irhuma talks about how COVID-19 affects children and babies.Read More