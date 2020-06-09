ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:45
New details of alleged SANDF revealed in IPID report
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Ndileka Cola
Today at 12:52
Increase in baby dumping during lockdown
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dee Blackie - Consultant at National Adoption Coalition Of Sa (Nacsa)
Today at 12:56
Reflecting on the legacy of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Gilbert M Khadiagala - Jan Smuts Professor Of International Relations And Head Of Department at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 13:35
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life - Resetting old patterns and shift the way we think
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Converse All Stars
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bernie Wicomb - Sneaker Evangelist from Sole Knowledge
Today at 15:16
EWN: Tobacco association in court over tobacco product ban
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 15:52
Pipeline damage could lead to fuel shortages
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Saret Knoetze, Transnet Pipelines
Today at 16:20
RhodesMustFall protests brings the UK face to face with its colonial history
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr. Vashna Jagarnath - Academic And Historian at ...
Today at 16:52
Is your sanitizer or mask meeting the safety standards?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shadrack Phophi, Accreditation Manager of Testing and Good Laboratory Practice at SANAS
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:40
MultiChoice Group's profits swell, thanks to increased subscriptions during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:43
Adapting the workplace and protecting workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hloniphizwe Mtolo - Chairman at Shell Companies
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The planet's plastic problem
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: The business interruption insurance issue hots up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Online payment gateway, PayFast has registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Smit - Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Case against ban on sale of tobacco under lockdown in court The Fair Trade Tobacco Association is challenging the government's continued ban on the sale of tobacco products under. 10 June 2020 12:18 PM
Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his experience Bongani Bingwa chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who contracted COVID-19. 10 June 2020 7:25 AM
UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162 There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070. 9 June 2020 9:05 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever

9 June 2020 11:28 AM
by
Tags:
Golf
Sunshine Tour
Sunshine Tour Executive Director Selwyn Nathan
ExtraTime

In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport has changed over the years.

The sport is set to make its return to competitive action this week at the Charles Schwaab Challenge where the 148-player field will also include the likes of Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

In South Africa though, the game has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

EWN Sport spoke to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan to find out how the sport has changed over the years and how they have been able to deal with the current pandemic.

Nathan himself has been involved in golf in one way or another for the last 50 years and said that his passion and love for the game started at a young age.

“I was brought up in Observatory in Johannesburg about 150 yards from the Observatory golf course so I spent a lot of time there. The Henning family were the pros that were there at the time so I spent a lot time watching them, playing golf with them at a very young age. As you know they went on to be big South Africans in the golfing fraternity”, he said.

Nathan has seen a lot of changes to the sport and the way that it is run in South Africa over the years but said that the main changes have only really come in the last 25 to 30 years.

“Golf clubs have made the place more accessible to everybody. Juniors have more of an opportunity to play on the weekend so the game changed, the administrators changed and people of all colours got into the game. They got into business as well, which gave us access to people who had never really been involved in the game, who are now involved and really supported what we have done over the last 30 years”, he said.

Golf is one of the most popular sports in the country, especially at an amateur level which is where most of the revenue for golf courses comes from.

Nathan said that the current pandemic is one of the toughest challenges that golf has had to face.

“Thank God we are financially stable because of the wonderful advice that we have received over the years and our chairman, mister Rupert and all the other directors that give their time and their knowledge and their ability to run big business to help us look after the money that we have developed”, he said.


This article first appeared on EWN : #ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever


Recommended

More from Sport

200515-jurie-rouxjpg

Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby

8 June 2020 4:37 PM

SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calendar but he believed a re-designed Vodacom Super Rugby competition and the kick off of the Currie Cup were both possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

motshwarijpg

Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19

8 June 2020 10:44 AM

Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190812-benni-mccarthy-edjpg

Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland

8 June 2020 6:59 AM

McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200325 Mthethwa

Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports

6 June 2020 1:45 PM

In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Happy Ntshingila for an update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190916-psl-logo-edjpg

Absa ends sponsorship of PSL

4 June 2020 11:58 AM

"While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chanel Simmonds

#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds

3 June 2020 12:11 PM

In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting Billie Jean King and how she would like to see the sport grow on home soil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thapelogif

Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns

2 June 2020 12:49 PM

Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana after both signed new four-year contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

30 May 2020 12:48 PM

Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mthethwajpg

[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations

30 May 2020 10:29 AM

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

202004005netballsapresidentjpg

#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane

28 May 2020 8:00 PM

In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some of the exciting plans she has as the World Cup approaches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Quit smoking cigarette bad 123rflifestyle 123rf

[WATCH LIVE] Case against ban on sale of tobacco under lockdown in court

10 June 2020 12:18 PM

The Fair Trade Tobacco Association is challenging the government's continued ban on the sale of tobacco products under.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-06-10-at-72247-ampng

Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his experience

10 June 2020 7:25 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who contracted COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

david-makhurajpg

UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162

9 June 2020 9:05 PM

There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tshegofatso-pulejpg

Lesufi assures Tshegofatso Pule's family that police will provide updates

9 June 2020 6:40 PM

The 28-year-old's body was found hanging from a tree on Monday. She also had stab wounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171108-taxi-strike3edjpg

Alexandra Taxi Association agrees to back down on 172% price hike

9 June 2020 6:19 PM

Santaco spokesperson Midday Mali says a final decision concerning commuters across Gauteng will be made on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

groceriesjpg

[LISTEN] Grocery costs impacting heavily on families living on low incomes

9 June 2020 5:34 PM

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group says families may be spending 30% more than they did two months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade

Government working to procure laptops for NSFAS students - Nzimande

9 June 2020 5:08 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane gives a summary of the minister's update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco

9 June 2020 3:56 PM

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160825SarsWars013.jpg

Van Loggerenberg welcomes order setting aside 'Sars rogue unit' report

9 June 2020 3:49 PM

Former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg's lawyer Bernard Hotz said that the Minister of State Security and the current inspector-general agreed that the report must be set aside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200324-wynberg-taxi-rank-edjpg

Are massive taxi fare hikes justified? Transport economist explains

9 June 2020 3:26 PM

Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena says taxi fare hike often push commuters to use alternatives where possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

